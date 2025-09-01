24-Year-Old Man Shot, Recovering in Hospital

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police in the capital are probing another shooting—this one occurring shortly after 11 Sunday night, August 31st, in Gamble Heights off Baillou Hill Road.

Officers responding to reports of gunfire discovered a 24-year-old man with an apparent gunshot injury. He was rushed to hospital by ambulance and is listed in stable condition.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unknown. Police are urging anyone with information to contact 911, 919, the Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS.