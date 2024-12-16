24 year old male hospitalized following stabbing incident

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – A 24-year-old male was hospitalized on Sunday December 15, 2024, following a stabbing incident that occurred at a residence off Seabreeze Lane sometime around 1:00 a.m.

According to initial reports, a dispute occurred at a home on Orchid Close involving the suspect, a

19-year-old female, and another individual. When the victim intervened, the suspect allegedly stabbed him to his upper body before fleeing the scene, police said.

The victim was transported by ambulance to the hospital where he is currently in stable condition, investigators confirmed.

Police are following significant leads into this matter.