22-year-old woman hospitalized after allegedly ingesting medication following breakup

NASSAU, BAHAMAS: Police in Eleuthera are investigating after a 22-year-old woman was transported to New Providence for medical treatment following an alleged suicide attempt on Sunday.

According to preliminary reports, the woman allegedly ingested a large quantity of over-the-counter medication after becoming distressed following a verbal argument with her boyfriend and the end of their relationship.

A relative reportedly told police that the woman approached her while vomiting and said she had consumed an entire bottle of medication. She was subsequently transported to New Providence by private charter for further medical attention.

Police later interviewed the woman at hospital, where she reportedly told officers about the argument and breakup preceding the incident.

Her condition was not immediately known. Police investigations are continuing