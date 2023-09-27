21-year-old man gunned down on First Street, Coconut Grove overnight

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- A 21-year-old man of First Street, Coconut Grove was shot and killed Tuesday night, marking the second homicide to occur on New Providence this week.

Initial reports indicate that indicate that sometime around 10:45 pm an anonymous caller reported to police that a number of shots were being discharged on First Street, Coconut Grove. Responding officers upon searching the area discovered a man with multiple gunshot injuries about the body at the rear of a business establishment.

Additionally, police were informed that the victim was walking in the area of First Street and Poinciana Avenue when he was approached by a man who produced a firearm, shot the him and fled the area in an unknown direction. EMS personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

On Monday night a 44-year-old man was gunned down outside his Pinewood Gardens residence. The victim in that incident was reportedly standing outside his residence with another man and a woman when the occupants of a black Nissan Note pulled up and shot him multiple times. The assailants fled the scene heading north toward Nassau Village. The victim was transported via private vehicle to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.