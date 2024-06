NASSAU, BAHAMAS – A 21 year old female is in police custody after an infant child, left in her care, was found with bruises to the body on Thursday 20th June 2024.

Preliminary reports indicate that around 5:45 p.m. upon collecting the infant from the caretaker, the mother observed the injuries and alerted police. The infant was taken to hospital via private vehicle where he remains in stable condition.

Investigations are ongoing.