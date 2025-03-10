21 Artists Selected for the Eleventh National Exhibition at the NAGB

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The National Art Gallery of The Bahamas (NAGB) is proud to announce the 21 artists selected for NELEVEN: Into the Void, opening 13 March 2025.

For the past twenty years, the NAGB has committed itself to nurturing a healthy ecosystem for art and intellectual ingenuity in The Bahamas. The National Exhibition (NE) does just this; every two years, it provides a space for the museum to explore the latest in Bahamian creative and cultural expression and an opportunity to build its collection. The NE is an opportunity for Bahamian artists to show new works that reflect the current ethos of our community and honour ambitious projects, like those in NELEVEN. Visitors can expect immersive installations and sculptural works alongside more familiar mediums like painting. This year’s theme, Into the Void, is not only a reflection of our current artistic climate but is also concerned with how our artists and their practices can grow in the future.

With that, we welcome you on board the NELEVEN, a ship that travels INTO THE VOID. The Void can be thought of as nothingness, everywhere and nowhere, a space ripe for opportunity and growth. In physics, the void is the space between filaments (i.e. structures of the universe, such as galaxies), and it is this liminal space that connects everything. The concept of the Void is an apt analogy of Caribbean-ness; where the liminality we inhabit as a people forces us to constantly define and redefine ourselves. Voids, then, are a perfect space to birth new ideas, new creations, and new ways of life.

This NE asks for contemporary artists to visualise these new ways of being through the lens of Caribbean Futurism. This imagining is already embedded in Bahamian identity—for around 100 years, after the Spanish arrived, kidnapped, and massacred the indigenous Lucayans that lived here, these islands sat in relative emptiness—a void waiting to be filled with people, culture, and histories. Quite literally, most people that currently live on these islands were born of a line of people that travelled into this void: and thus, like most Caribbean nations, our current culture developed from a rich intersection of peoples and cultures that settled these islands throughout our history.

An open call went out on 4 July 2024, receiving over 60 submissions. From those submissions, curators Richardo Barrett and Letitia Pratt, along with a jury panel, chose the final 21 artists featured in this exhibition.

Selected Artists

Douglas Barkey

Delton Barrett

Jonnique Beadle

Jenna Chaplin

Jeremy Delancy

Sonia Farmer

Nelson Gray

Marina Gottlieb Sarles

Amaani Hepburn

Kenneth Heslop

Allan Jones

Jordanna Kelly

Regan Kemp

KENECHI

Ryan Lewis

Jo Morasco

Edrin Symonette

Laurie Tuchel

Eleanor Whitely

Averia Wright

Lemero Wright

We invite you to join us on Thursday, 13 March 2025 at 6:30 pm for the opening of NELEVEN: Into the Void. Opening night is free, and everyone is welcome to celebrate with us.

About the NAGB

The National Art Gallery of The Bahamas (NAGB) is a contemporary art museum dedicated to collecting and celebrating Bahamian art through exhibitions, public programmes, and community collaborations. The NAGB is home to a diverse collection of Bahamian art that encourages self-exploration and discovery. Admission is free for residents of The Bahamas every Sunday. Get all the information for your next visit at nagb.org.bs/admission.

Stay Connected

National Art Gallery of The Bahamas

West & West Hill St., Nassau

@nationalartgallerybahamas