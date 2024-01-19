$20K suspected cocaine bust on Abaco Beach

NASSAU,BAHAMAS- Police in Abaco seized a large quantity of suspected Cocaine on Thursday January 18, 2024, that was discovered on a beach, outside a local resort.

Initial reports indicate that around 11:50 a.m. officers from the Marsh Harbour Police Station, acting on intelligence, discovered and confiscated the drugs that weighed 2.24 kilograms with an estimated street value of twenty thousand ($20,000.00) dollars.

Police say no arrests were made in connection with the discovery.

Investigations continue into this matter.