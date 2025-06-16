2025 Bishop Neil C. Ellis Award of Excellence Celebrates Bimini’s Youth

BIMINI, BAHAMAS — The 2025 Bishop Neil C. Ellis Award of Excellence ceremony was held on June 11th at Resorts World International in Bimini, celebrating youth achievement under the inspiring theme: “Bimini: The Land of Endless Possibilities.” His Grace Bishop Neil C. Ellis attended the occasion alongside his wife, Patrice Ellis, and son, Johnathon Ellis.

Talented students from The Bimini Primary School and Gateway Christian Academy delivered powerful orations reflecting the vision and potential of Bimini’s future. In a competitive and heartfelt finale, Renaj Dorsette was named second-place finalist, while Javari Davis emerged as the 2025 recipient of the prestigious Award of Excellence—earning induction into the Neil C. Ellis Circle of Excellence.

This Circle, founded by Bishop Ellis following his retirement after 36 years as senior pastor at Mt. Tabor Church, serves as a mentorship and scholarship initiative to empower the next generation of Biminites. Its origin is deeply personal: In 1972, young Neil C. Ellis, then a sixth grader, delivered a three-minute welcome speech—penned by a Bimini Primary School teacher—for then-Premier Lynden Pindling. So moved by the speech, Mr. Pindling personally funded a six-year scholarship for Ellis, launching his academic and leadership journey that would ultimately have national and global impact.

A distinguished panel of judges—each with deep ties to Bimini and Toastmasters—carefully deliberated over the finalists. The panel included Senator Randy Rolle, Under Secretary Gaynell Rolle, Ms. Tiffany Rolle-Brown, and Distinguished Toastmaster and Chief Judge Mr. Andrew Albury. The event was moderated by Dr. Cherry Ferguson, Logistics Coordinator for the Award of Excellence, with the occasion address delivered by Mr. Leyvon A. Miller.

The Neil C. Ellis Circle of Excellence emphasizes mentorship, scholarship, and community partnership. Through this program, Bishop Ellis provides each annual inductee with a six-year scholarship to Gateway Christian Academy—alma mater of NBA prospect V.J. Edgecombe—as well as a cash prize, BTC device and gift card, the official Circle of Excellence stole, inductee’s trophy, and full membership into the Circle. All nominees also receive recognition and special prizes.

Addressing the room, filled with proud parents and supportive community members, Bishop Ellis reiterated his commitment to inducting no fewer than six young Biminites with exceptional written and oratory skills during their primary years. He expressed heartfelt appreciation to Administrator Arthur, Principals Mills and Rolle, and the award sponsors, including:

Resorts World, Western Air, BTC, Verizon Media, Mt. Tabor Church, Caribbean Lighthouse Group, The Hon. Pia Glover-Rolle, Allison Collie and Nancy Collie, Gaynell Rolle, Dr. Dexter Johnson, and Latrae Rahming.

Bishop Ellis concluded with optimism, sharing his excitement for continued collaboration with this generous network of partners: “Together, we are shaping tomorrow’s leaders and achieving even greater milestones for Bimini’s bright future.”