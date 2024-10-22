Watch ILTV Live
2022 Census results released

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – As of April 4 2022, a census report conducted by the Bahamas National Statistical Institute (BNSI) revealed that the country’s population is an estimated 398,165 persons, regardless of legal status.

Officials held a press conference Tuesday afternoon at the Harry C. Moore Library Auditorium to provide the official 2022 Census results and Data highlights.

“Over 1200 persons were chosen as field workers to conduct the census report and statistics showed that in 2022 there were approximately 206,498 females compared to 191,667 males. Additionally, the country’s population has grown by 1.2% in the last twelve years,”officials said.

BNSI Board Member Tami Francis emphasized that census reports are usually conducted every 10 years in countries worldwide, and for The Bahamas, she said that this is the first time that the census report was conducted digitally.

