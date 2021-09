2021 ELECTION FAQS: List of polling divisions

Please note that each constituency has a corresponding set of polling division sites at which registered constituents must cast their ballot.

Voters can refer to their voter’s card for their assigned polling division number.

All polling stations open at 8am.

NEW PROVIDENCE

Bain & Grants Town

Polling division 1: University of The Bahamas, University Drive

Polling division 2A: Woodcock Primary School, Hospital Lane (A-L)

Polling division 2B: Woodcock Primary School, Hospital Lane (M-Z)

Polling division 3A: University of The Bahamas, University Drive (A-L)

Polling division 3B: University of The Bahamas, University Drive (M-Z)

Polling division 4A: University of The Bahamas, University Drive (A-L)

Polling division 4B: University of The Bahamas, University Drive (M-Z)

Polling division 5: CR Walker Secondary School, School Lane

Polling division 6: Woodcock Primary School, Hospital Lane

Polling division 7: CR Walker Secondary School, School Lane

Polling division 8: Woodcock Primary School, Hospital Lane

Polling division 9: CR Walker Secondary School, School Lane

Polling division 10: CR Walker Secondary School, School Lane

Bamboo Town

Polling division 1A: Prince Williams High School, Baillou Hill Road South (A-L)

Polling division 1B: Prince Williams High School, Baillou Hill Road South (M-Z)

Polling division 2: Prince Williams High School, Baillou Hill Road South

Polling division 3: Prince Williams High School, Baillou Hill Road South

Polling division 4: Prince Williams High School, Baillou Hill Road South

Polling division 5: Prince Williams High School, Baillou Hill Road South

Polling division 6: Prince Williams High School, Baillou Hill Road South

Polling division 7: Prince Williams High School, Baillou Hill Road South

Polling division 8: Prince Williams High School, Baillou Hill Road South

Polling division 9: Prince Williams High School, Baillou Hill Road South

Polling division 10A: Prince Williams High School, Baillou Hill Road South (A-L)

Polling division 10B: Prince Williams High School, Baillou Hill Road South (M-Z)

Polling division 11: Prince Williams High School, Baillou Hill Road South

Polling division 12: Prince Williams High School, Baillou Hill Road South

Polling division 13: Prince Williams High School, Baillou Hill Road South

Polling division 14: Prince Williams High School, Baillou Hill Road South

Carmichael

Polling division 1A: Gerald Cash Primary School, Flamingo Gardens (A-L)

Polling division 1B: Gerald Cash Primary School, Flamingo Gardens (M-Z)

Polling division 2: Gerald Cash Primary School, Flamingo Gardens

Polling division 3: Gerald Cash Primary School, Flamingo Gardens

Polling division 4: Gerald Cash Primary School, Flamingo Gardens

Polling division 5: Gerald Cash Primary School, Flamingo Gardens

Polling division 6: Gerald Cash Primary School, Flamingo Gardens

Polling division 7: Gerald Cash Primary School, Flamingo Gardens

Polling division 8: Gerald Cash Primary School, Flamingo Gardens

Polling division 9: Gerald Cash Primary School, Flamingo Gardens

Polling division 10: Gerald Cash Primary School, Flamingo Gardens

Polling division 11: Gerald Cash Primary School, Flamingo Gardens

Polling division 12: Gerald Cash Primary School, Flamingo Gardens

Polling division 13: Gerald Cash Primary School, Flamingo Gardens

Polling division 14: Gerald Cash Primary School, Flamingo Gardens

Centreville

Polling division 1: Columbus Primary School, Collins Avenue & Wulff Road

Polling division 2A: Centreville Primary School, West Avenue (A-L)

Polling division 2B: Centreville Primary School, West Avenue ( K-Z)

Polling division 3: Columbus Primary School, Collins Avenue & Wulff Road

Polling division 4: Centreville Primary School, West Avenue

Polling division 5: Columbus Primary School, Collins Avenue & Wulff Road

Polling division 6: Columbus Primary School, Collins Avenue & Wulff Road

Polling division 7A: Columbus Primary School, Collins Avenue & Wulff Road (A-L)

Polling division 7B: Columbus Primary School, Collins Avenue & Wulff Road (M-Z)

Polling division 8: Columbus Primary School, Collins Avenue & Wulff Road

Polling division 9: Columbus Primary School, Collins Avenue & Wulff Road

Polling division 10: Centreville Primary School, West Avenue

Polling division 11: Centreville Primary School, West Avenue

Polling division 12: Centreville Primary School, West Avenue

Elizabeth

Polling division 1: Thelma Gibson Primary School, Elizabeth Estates

Polling division 2: Thelma Gibson Primary School, Elizabeth Estates

Polling division 3: Thelma Gibson Primary School, Elizabeth Estates

Polling division 4: Thelma Gibson Primary School, Elizabeth Estates

Polling division 5: Thelma Gibson Primary School, Elizabeth Estates

Polling division 6: Thelma Gibson Primary School, Elizabeth Estates

Polling division 7: Thelma Gibson Primary School, Elizabeth Estates

Polling division 8: Thelma Gibson Primary School, Elizabeth Estates

Polling division 9: Thelma Gibson Primary School, Elizabeth Estates

Polling division 10: Thelma Gibson Primary School, Elizabeth Estates

Polling division 11A: Thelma Gibson Primary School, Elizabeth Estates (A-L)

Polling division 11B: Thelma Gibson Primary School, Elizabeth Estates (M-Z)

Polling division 12A: Thelma Gibson Primary School, Elizabeth Estates (A-L)

Polling division 12B: Thelma Gibson Primary School, Elizabeth Estates (M-Z)

Polling division 13: Thelma Gibson Primary School, Elizabeth Estates

Englerston

Polling division 1: Ridgeland Primary School, Ridgeland Gardens

Polling division 2A: RM Bailey Senior High School, Robinson Road (A-L)

Polling division 2B: R.M. Bailey Senior High School, Robinson Road (M-Z)

Polling division 3A: R.M. Bailey Senior High School, Robinson Road (A-L)

Polling division 3B: R.M. Bailey Senior High School, Robinson Road (M-Z)

Polling division 4: R.M. Bailey Senior High School, Robinson Road

Polling division 5: R.M. Bailey Senior High School, Robinson Road

Polling division 6A: R.M. Bailey Senior High School, Robinson Road (A-L)

Polling division 6B: R.M. Bailey Senior High School, Robinson Road (M-Z)

Polling division 7A: Ridgeland Primary School, Ridgeland Gardens (A-L)

Polling division 7B: Ridgeland Primary School, Ridgeland Gardens (M-Z)

Polling division 8: R.M. Bailey Senior High School, Robinson Road

Polling division 9: Ridgeland Primary School, Ridgeland Gardens

Polling division 10: Ridgeland Primary School, Ridgeland Gardens

Polling division 11: Ridgeland Primary School, Ridgeland Gardens

Fort Charlotte

Polling division 1: Sts Francis & Joseph Primary School, Boyd Road

Polling division 2: Sts Francis & Joseph Primary School, Boyd Road

Polling division 3: Sts Francis & Joseph Primary School, Boyd Road

Polling division 4: Sts Francis & Joseph Primary School, Boyd Road

Polling division 5: CC Sweeting Sr High School, College Avenue

Polling division 6: CC Sweeting Sr High School, College Avenue

Polling division 7: CC Sweeting Sr High School, College Avenue

Polling division 8: CC Sweeting Sr High School, College Avenue

Polling division 9A: CC Sweeting Sr High School, College Avenue (A-L)

Polling division 9B: CC Sweeting Sr High School, College Avenue (M-Z)

Polling division 10: Sts Francis & Joseph Primary School, Boyd Road

Polling division 11: Sts Francis & Joseph Primary School, Boyd Road

Fox Hill

Polling division 1: Sandilands Primary School, Bernard Road

Polling division 2: St Augustine’s College, Bernard Road

Polling division 3A: LW Young Jr High School, Bernard Road (A-L)

Polling division 3B: LW Young Jr High School, Bernard Road (M-Z)

Polling division 4: St Augustine’s College, Bernard Road

Polling division 5A: Sandilands Primary School, Bernard Road (A-L)

Polling division 5B: Sandilands Primary School, Bernard Road (M-Z)

Polling division 6A: Sandilands Primary School, Bernard Road (A-L)

Polling division 6B: Sandilands Primary School, Bernard Road (M-Z)

Polling division 7A: St Augustine’s College, Bernard Road (A-L)

Polling division 7B: St Augustine’s College, Bernard Road ((M-Z)

Polling division 8: Sandilands Primary School, Bernard Road

Polling division 9A: St Augustine’s College, Bernard Road (A-L)

Polling division 9B: St Augustine’s College, Bernard Road (M-Z)

Polling division 10: LW Young Jr High School, Bernard Road

Polling division 11: St Augustine’s College, Bernard Road

Polling division 12A: LW Young Jr High School, Bernard Road (A-L)

Polling division 12B: LW Young Jr High School, Bernard Road (M-Z)

Freetown

Polling division 1: Palmdale Primary School, Bradley Street

Polling division 2: Queen’s College, High School Village Road

Polling division 3: Queen’s College, High School Village Road

Polling division 4: Queen’s College, High School Village Road

Polling division 5: Palmdale Primary School, Bradley Street

Polling division 6: Palmdale Primary School, Bradley Street

Polling division 7: Palmdale Primary School, Bradley Street

Polling division 8: Palmdale Primary School, Bradley Street

Polling division 9: Queen’s College, High School Village Road

Polling division 10: Palmdale Primary School, Bradley Street

Polling division 11: Queen’s College, High School Village Road

Polling division 12: St Mathew’s Church Hall, Church Street

Garden Hills

Polling division 1: AF Adderley Jr High School, Baillou Hill Road

Polling division 2: AF Adderley Jr High School, Baillou Hill Road

Polling division 3: AF Adderley Jr High School, Baillou Hill Road

Polling division 4: AF Adderley Jr High School, Baillou Hill Road

Polling division 5: AF Adderley Jr High School, Baillou Hill Road

Polling division 6A: AF Adderley Jr High School, Baillou Hill Road (A-L)

Polling division 6B: AF Adderley Jr High School, Baillou Hill Road (M-Z)

Polling division 7A: SC McPherson Jr High School, Baillou Hill Road (A-L)

Polling division 7B: SC McPherson Jr High School, Baillou Hill Road (M-Z)

Polling division 8: SC McPherson Jr High School, Baillou Hill Road

Polling division 9: SC McPherson Jr High School, Baillou Hill Road

Polling division 10A: SC McPherson Jr High School, Baillou Hill Road (A-L)

Polling division 10B: SC McPherson Jr High School, Baillou Hill Road (M-Z)

Polling division 11: SC McPherson Jr High School, Baillou Hill Road

Polling division 12: SC McPherson Jr High School, Baillou Hill Road

Golden Gates

Polling division 1: Carlton Francis Primary School, Faith United Way

Polling division 2: Carlton Francis Primary School, Faith United Way

Polling division 3: Carlton Francis Primary School, Faith United Way

Polling division 4: Carlton Francis Primary School, Faith United Way

Polling division 5: Carlton Francis Primary School, Faith United Way

Polling division 6: Carlton Francis Primary School, Faith United Way

Polling division 7: Carlton Francis Primary School, Faith United Way

Polling division 8: Carlton Francis Primary School, Faith United Way

Polling division 9: Carlton Francis Primary School, Faith United Way

Polling division 10: Carlton Francis Primary School, Faith United Way

Polling division 11: Carlton Francis Primary School, Faith United Way

Polling division 12A: Carlton Francis Primary School, Faith United Way (A-L)

Polling division 12B: Carlton Francis Primary School, Faith United Way (K-Z)

Polling division 13A: Carlton Francis Primary School, Faith United Way (A-L)

Polling division 13B: Carlton Francis Primary School, Faith United Way (K-Z)

Golden Isles

Polling division 1: Adelaide Primary School, Adelaide Village

Polling division 2: Adelaide Primary School, Adelaide Village

Polling division 3A: Anatol Rodgers High School, Faith Avenue (A-L)

Polling division 3B: Anatol Rodgers High School, Faith Avenue (M-Z)

Polling division 4A: Anatol Rodgers High School, Faith Avenue (A-L)

Polling division 4B: Anatol Rodgers High School, Faith Avenue (M-Z)

Polling division 5: Adelaide Primary School, Adelaide Village

Polling division 6A: Anatol Rodgers High School, Faith Avenue (A-L)

Polling division 6B: Anatol Rodgers High School, Faith Avenue (M-Z)

Polling division 7: Anatol Rodgers High School, Faith Avenue

Polling division 8: Anatol Rodgers High School, Faith Avenue

Polling division 9A: Adelaide Primary School, Adelaide Village (A-L)

Polling division 9B: Adelaide Primary School, Adelaide Village (M-Z)

Polling division 10: Anatol Rodgers High School, Faith Avenue

Polling division 11: Anatol Rodgers High School, Faith Avenue

Polling division 12: Anatol Rodgers High School, Faith Avenue

Polling division 13: Anatol Rodgers High school, Faith Avenue

Polling division 14A: Anatol Rodgers High School, Faith Avenue (A-L)

Polling division 14B: Anatol Rodgers High School, Faith Avenue (M-Z)

Killarney

Polling division 1A: New Providence Community Church, Blake Road (A-L)

Polling division 1B: New Providence Community Church, Blake Road (M-Z)

Polling division 2: HO Nash Secondary School, Dolphin Drive

Polling division 3A: HO Nash Secondary School, Dolphin Drive (A-L)

Polling division 3B: HO Nash Secondary School, Dolphin Drive (M-Z)

Polling division 4: Gambier Primary School, Gambier Village

Polling division 5: HO Nash Secondary School, Dolphin Drive

Polling division 6: HO Nash Secondary School, Dolphin Drive

Polling division 7: HO Nash Secondary School, Dolphin Drive

Polling division 8A: HO Nash Secondary School, Dolphin Drive (A-L)

Polling division 8B: HO Nash Secondary School, Dolphin Drive (M-Z)

Polling division 9: HO Nash Secondary School, Dolphin Drive

Polling division 10A: Saint Paul’s Catholic Church, Lyford Cay (A-L)

Polling division 10B: Saint Paul’s Catholic Church, Lyford Cay (M-Z)

Polling division 11: HO Nash Secondary School, Dolphin Drive

Polling division 12A Gambier Primary School, Gambier Village (A-L)

Polling division 12B Gambier Primary School, Gambier Village (M-Z)

Polling division 13: HO Nash Secondary School, Dolphin Drive

Polling division 14: HO Nash Secondary School, Dolphin Drive

Marathon

Polling division 1: Claridge Primary School, Claridge Road

Polling division 2: Claridge Primary School, Claridge Road

Polling division 3: Claridge Primary School, Claridge Road

Polling division 4: Claridge Primary School, Claridge Road

Polling division 5: CI Gibson High School, Marathon Road

Polling division 6: CI Gibson High School, Marathon Road

Polling division 7: CI Gibson High School, Marathon Road

Polling division 8: Claridge Primary School, Claridge Road

Polling division 9: CI Gibson High School, Marathon Road

Polling division 10: CI Gibson High School, Marathon Road

Polling division 11: CI Gibson High School, Marathon Road

Polling division 12: CI Gibson High School, Marathon Road

Polling division 13: CI Gibson High School, Marathon Road

Mount Moriah

Polling division 1: Government High School, Yellow Elder Way

Polling division 2: Saint John’s College, Bishop Eldon Drive

Polling division 3: Saint John’s College, Bishop Eldon Drive

Polling division 4: Saint John’s College, Bishop Eldon Drive

Polling division 5A: Government High School, Yellow Elder Way (A-L)

Polling division 5B: Government High School, Yellow Elder Way (M-Z)

Polling division 6: Government High School, Yellow Elder Way

Polling division 7: Saint John’s College, Bishop Eldon Drive

Polling division 8A: Saint John’s College, Bishop Eldon Drive (A-L)

Polling division 8B: Saint John’s College, Bishop Eldon Drive (M-Z)

Polling division 9: Government High School, Yellow Elder Way

Polling division 10: Government High School, Yellow Elder Way

Polling division 11: Government High School, Yellow Elder Way

Polling division 12: Government High School, Yellow Elder Way

Nassau Village

Polling division 1: Cleveland Eneas Primary School, Pinewood Gardens

Polling division 2: Cleveland Eneas Primary School, Pinewood Gardens

Polling division 3: Cleveland Eneas Primary School, Pinewood Gardens

Polling division 4: Cleveland Eneas Primary School, Pinewood Gardens

Polling division 5: Cleveland Eneas Primary School, Pinewood Gardens

Polling division 6: Cleveland Eneas Primary School, Pinewood Gardens

Polling division 7: Cleveland Eneas Primary School, Pinewood Gardens

Polling division 8: Cleveland Eneas Primary School, Pinewood Gardens

Polling division 9A: Cleveland Eneas Primary School, Pinewood Gardens (A-L)

Polling division 9B: Cleveland Eneas Primary School, Pinewood Gardens (K-Z)

Polling division 10: Cleveland Eneas Primary School, Pinewood Gardens

Polling division 11: Cleveland Eneas Primary School, Pinewood Gardens

Polling division 12: Cleveland Eneas Primary School, Pinewood Gardens

Polling division 13: Cleveland Eneas Primary School, Pinewood Gardens

Polling division 14: Cleveland Eneas Primary School, Pinewood Gardens

Pinewood

Polling division 1: CV Bethel Senior High, East Street South

Polling division 2: CV Bethel Senior High, East Street South

Polling division 3: CV Bethel Senior High, East Street South

Polling division 4: CV Bethel Senior High, East Street South

Polling division 5: CV Bethel Senior High, East Street South

Polling division 6: CV Bethel Senior High, East Street South

Polling division 7: CV Bethel Senior High, East Street South

Polling division 8: CV Bethel Senior High, East Street South

Polling division 9: CV Bethel Senior High, East Street South

Polling division 10: CV Bethel Senior High, East Street South

Polling division 11: CV Bethel Senior High, East Street South

Polling division 12: CV Bethel Senior High, East Street South

Polling division 13: CV Bethel Senior High, East Street South

Seabreeze

Polling division 1: Sadie Curtis Primary School, Nassau Village

Polling division 2A: Sadie Curtis Primary School, Nassau Village (A-L)

Polling division 2B: Sadie Curtis Primary School, Nassau Village (M-Z)

Polling division 3: Sadie Curtis Primary School, Nassau Village

Polling division 4: Sadie Curtis Primary School, Nassau Village

Polling division 5: Sadie Curtis Primary School, Nassau Village

Polling division 6A: Sadie Curtis Primary School, Nassau Village (A-L)

Polling division 6B: Sadie Curtis Primary School, Nassau Village (M-Z)

Polling division 7: Sadie Curtis Primary School, Nassau Village

Polling division 8: Sadie Curtis Primary School, Nassau Village

Polling division 9: Sadie Curtis Primary School, Nassau Village

Polling division 10: Sadie Curtis Primary School, Nassau Village

Polling division 11A: Sadie Curtis Primary School, Nassau Village (A-L)

Polling division 11B: Sadie Curtis Primary School, Nassau Village (M-Z)

Polling division 12: Sadie Curtis Primary School, Nassau Village

South Beach

Polling division 1: Bahamas Academy, Marshall Road

Polling division 2: Bahamas Academy, Marshall Road

Polling division 3: Bahamas Academy, Marshall Road

Polling division 4: Bahamas Academy, Marshall Road

Polling division 5: Bahamas Academy, Marshall Road

Polling division 6: Bahamas Academy, Marshall Road

Polling division 7: Bahamas Academy, Marshall Road

Polling division 8: Bahamas Academy, Marshall Road

Polling division 9A: Bahamas Academy, Marshall Road (A-L)

Polling division 9B: Bahamas Academy, Marshall Road (M-Z)

Polling division 10: Bahamas Academy, Marshall Road

Polling division 11A: Bahamas Academy, Marshall Road (A-L)

Polling division 11B: Bahamas Academy, Marshall Road (M-Z)

Polling division 12: Bahamas Academy, Marshall Road

Southern Shores

Polling division 1: Garvin Tynes Primary School, Alexandria Blvd

Polling division 2: Garvin Tynes Primary School, Alexandria Blvd

Polling division 3A: Garvin Tynes Primary School, Alexandria Blvd (A-L)

Polling division 3B: Garvin Tynes Primary School, Alexandria Blvd (M-Z)

Polling division 4: Garvin Tynes Primary School, Alexandria Blvd

Polling division 5: Garvin Tynes Primary School, Alexandria Blvd

Polling division 6: Garvin Tynes Primary School, Alexandria Blvd

Polling division 7: Garvin Tynes Primary School, Alexandria Blvd

Polling division 8A: Garvin Tynes Primary School, Alexandria Blvd (A-L)

Polling division 8B: Garvin Tynes Primary School, Alexandria Blvd (M-Z)

Polling division 9A: Garvin Tynes Primary School, Alexandria Blvd (A-L)

Polling division 9B: Garvin Tynes Primary School, Alexandria Blvd (M-Z)

Polling division 10: Garvin Tynes Primary School, Alexandria Blvd

Polling division 11: Garvin Tynes Primary School, Alexandria Blvd

Polling division 12: Garvin Tynes Primary School, Alexandria Blvd

St Anne’s

Polling division 1: Saint Anne’s School, Fox Hill

Polling division 2: Saint Anne’s School, Fox Hill

Polling division 3: Saint Anne’s School, Fox Hill

Polling division 4: Saint Anne’s School, Fox Hill

Polling division 5: Saint Anne’s School, Fox Hill

Polling division 6: Saint Anne’s School, Fox Hill

Polling division 7: Saint Anne’s School, Fox Hill

Polling division 8: Saint Anne’s School, Fox Hill

Polling division 9: Saint Anne’s School, Fox Hill

Polling division 10: Saint Anne’s School, Fox Hill

Polling division 11: Saint Anne’s School, Fox Hill

Polling division 12: Saint Anne’s School, Fox Hill

Polling division 13: Saint Anne’s School, Fox Hill

Polling division 14: Saint Anne’s School, Fox Hill

Polling division 15: Saint Anne’s School, Fox Hill

St Barnabas

Polling division 1: Yellow Elder Primary School, Celery Drive

Polling division 2: Yellow Elder Primary School, Celery Drive

Polling division 3: University of The Bahamas, University Drive

Polling division 4: Yellow Elder Primary School, Celery Drive

Polling division 5: University of The Bahamas, University Drive

Polling division 6A: Yellow Elder Primary School, Celery Drive (A-L)

Polling division 6B: Yellow Elder Primary School, Celery Drive (M-Z)

Polling division 7: Yellow Elder Primary School, Celery Drive

Polling division 8A: University of The Bahamas, University Drive (A-L)

Polling division 8B: University of The Bahamas, University Drive (M-Z)

Polling division 9: University of The Bahamas, University Drive

Polling division 10: University of The Bahamas, University Drive

Polling division 11: University of The Bahamas, University Drive

Tall Pines

Polling division 1A: Aquinas College, Gladstone Road (A-L)

Polling division 1B: Aquinas College, Gladstone Road (M-Z)

Polling division 2: Aquinas College, Gladstone Road

Polling division 3: Aquinas College, Gladstone Road

Polling division 4: Aquinas College, Gladstone Road

Polling division 5: Aquinas College, Gladstone Road

Polling division 6: Aquinas College, Gladstone Road

Polling division 7: Aquinas College, Gladstone Road

Polling division 8: Aquinas College, Gladstone Road

Polling division 9: Aquinas College, Gladstone Road

Polling division 10: Aquinas College, Gladstone Road

Polling division 11: Aquinas College, Gladstone Road

Polling division 12: Aquinas College, Gladstone Road

Polling division 13: Aquinas College, Gladstone Road

Polling division 14: Aquinas College, Gladstone Road

Polling division 15: Aquinas College, Gladstone Road

Yamacraw

Polling division 1: St Andrews School, Yamacraw Hill Road

Polling division 2: St Andrews School, Yamacraw Hill Road

Polling division 3: St Andrews School, Yamacraw Hill Road

Polling division 4: St Andrews School, Yamacraw Hill Road

Polling division 5: St Andrews School, Yamacraw Hill Road

Polling division 6: St Andrews School, Yamacraw Hill Road

Polling division 7: St Andrews School, Yamacraw Hill Road

Polling division 8: St Andrews School, Yamacraw Hill Road

Polling division 9: St Andrews School, Yamacraw Hill Road

Polling division 10: St Andrews School, Yamacraw Hill Road

Polling division 11: St Andrews School, Yamacraw Hill Road

Polling division 12: St Andrews School, Yamacraw Hill Road

Polling division 13: St Andrews School, Yamacraw Hill Road

GRAND BAHAMA

Central Grand Bahama

Polling division 1: Lewis Yard Primary School, Pinder’s Point Road, Hunters

Polling division 2: Bartlett Hill Primary School, Queen’s Highway

Polling division 3: Sister Mary Patricia Russell Jr High School, Sunset Highway

Polling division 4: Sister Mary Patricia Russell Jr High School, Sunset Highway

Polling division 5: Sister Mary Patricia Russell Jr High School, Sunset Highway

Polling division 6: Sister Mary Patricia Russell Jr High School, Sunset Highway

Polling division 7A: Sister Mary Patricia Russell Jr High School, Sunset Highway (A-L)

Polling division 7B: Sister Mary Patricia Russell Jr High School, Sunset Highway (M-Z)

Polling division 8A: St George’s High School, Sunset Highway (A-L)

Polling division 8B: St George’s High School, Sunset Highway(M-Z)

Polling division 9A: St George’s High School, Sunset Highway (A-L)

Polling division 9B: St George’s High School, Sunset Highway (M-Z)

Polling division 10: Bartlett Hill Primary School, Queen’s Highway

Polling division 11: Lewis Yard Primary School, Pinder’s Point Road, Hunters

Polling division 12: St George’s High School, Sunset Highway

Polling division 13A: Lewis Yard Primary School, Pinder’s Point Road, Hunters (A-L)

Polling division 13B: Lewis Yard Primary School, Pinder’s Point Road, Hunters (M-Z)

Polling division 14: St George’s High School, Sunset Highway

East Grand Bahama

Polling division 1: Grand Bahama Academy of Seventh Day Adventist, Torcross Road

Polling division 2: St Nicholas Anglican Church Hall, High Rock

Polling division 3A: Maurice Moore Primary School, Sancombe Road (A-L)

Polling division 3B: Maurice Moore Primary School, Sancombe Road (M-Z)

Polling division 4A: Maurice Moore Primary School, Sancombe Road (A-L)

Polling division 4B: Maurice Moore Primary School, Sancombe Road (M-Z)

Polling division 5: Grand Bahama Academy of Seventh Day Adventist, Torcross Road

Polling division 6: St Judes Anglican Church Hall, Smith’s Point

Polling division 7: Freeport Primary School, Suncoral Avenue

Polling division 8A: Church of the Ascension, Eric L Sam Centre, Arden Forest Road (A-L)

Polling division 8B: Church of the Ascension, Eric L Sam Centre, Arden Forest Road (M-Z)

Polling division 9: Freeport Primary School, Suncoral Avenue

Polling division 10: Walter Parker Primary School, Suncoral Avenue

Polling division 11: Freeport Primary School, Suncoral Avenue

Polling division 12: Freeport Primary School, Suncoral Avenue

Polling division 13: Maurice Moore Primary School, Sancombe Road

Polling division 14A: Maurice Moore Primary School, Sancombe Road (A-L)

Polling division 14B: Maurice Moore Primary School, Sancombe Road (M-Z)

Polling division 15: Walter Parker Primary School, Suncoral Avenue

Polling division 16: Walter Parker Primary School, Suncoral Avenue

Marco City

Polling division 1A: Freeport Gospel Chapel School, Jac Ana Street (A-L)

Polling division 1B: Freeport Gospel Chapel School, Jac Ana Street (M-Z)

Polling division 2A: Jack Hayward Junior High School, Settler’s Way East (A-L)

Polling division 2B: Jack Hayward Junior High School, Settler’s Way East (M-Z)

Polling division 3: Jack Hayward Senior High School, Wildcat Avenue

Polling division 4: Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Academy, East Sunrise Highway

Polling division 5A: Bishop Michael Eldon School, Beachway Drive (A-L)

Polling division 5B: Bishop Michael Eldon School, Beachway Drive (M-Z)

Polling division 6: Bishop Michael Eldon School, Beachway Drive

Polling division 7: Sunland Baptist Academy, Gambier Drive

Polling division 8: Sunland Baptist Academy, Gambier Drive

Polling division 9: Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Academy, East Sunrise Highway

Polling division 10: Jack Hayward Senior High School, Wildcat Avenue

Polling division 11: Jack Hayward Senior High School, Wildcat Avenue

Polling division 12: Jack Hayward Senior High School, Wildcat Avenue

Polling division 13: Freeport Gospel Chapel School, Jac Ana Street

Polling division 14: Jack Hayward Senior High School, Wildcat Avenue

Polling division 15: Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Academy, East Sunrise Highway

Pineridge

Polling division 1: Hugh Campbell Primary School, Mahogany Street

Polling division 2A: Hugh Campbell Primary School, Mahogany Street (A-L)

Polling division 2B: Hugh Campbell Primary School, Mahogany Street (M-Z)

Polling division 3A: Jack Hayward Senior High School, Wildcat Avenue (A-L)

Polling division 3B: Jack Hayward Senior High School, Wildcat Avenue (M-Z)

Polling division 4: Church of God Hawksbill, Andros Drive

Polling division 5: Tabernacle Baptist Christian Academy, Settler’s Way East

Polling division 6: Tabernacle Baptist Christian Academy, Settler’s Way East

Polling division 7: St Paul’s Methodist College, Davis Lane

Polling division 8: St Paul’s Methodist College, Davis Lane

Polling division 9: Jack Hayward Senior High School, Wildcat Avenue

Polling division 10: Tabernacle Baptist Christian Academy, Settler’s Way East

Polling division 11: Jack Hayward Junior High School, Settler’s Way East

Polling division 12: Jack Hayward Junior High School, Settler’s Way East

Polling division 13A: Hugh Campbell Primary School, Mahogany Street (A-L)

Polling division 13B: Hugh Campbell Primary School, Mahogany Street (M-Z)

West Grand Bahama & Bimini

Polling division 1: West End Primary School, Queen’s Highway

Polling division 2: West End Primary School, Queen’s Highway

Polling division 3: West End Primary School, Queen’s Highway

Polling division 4A: Holmes Rock Primary School, Holmes Rock (A-L)

Polling division 4B: Holmes Rock Primary School, Holmes Rock (M-Z)

Polling division 5: Holmes Rock Primary School, Holmes Rock

Polling division 6: Martin Town Primary School, Jones Town

Polling division 7: Martin Town Primary School, Jones Town

Polling division 8: Louise McDonald High School, Alice Town

Polling division 9: St Stephen’s Anglican Church Hall, Alice Town

Polling division 10: Roman Catholic Church Hall, Bailey Town

Polling division 11A: Mt Zion Baptist Church Hall (A-L), Bailey Town (A-L)

Polling division 11B: Mt Zion Baptist Church Hall, Bailey Town (M-Z)

Polling division 12: Eight Mile Rock High School, Martin Town

Polling division 13: Eight Mile Rock High School, Martin Town

Polling division 14: Eight Mile Rock High School, Martin Town

FAMILY ISLANDS

Central & South Abaco

Polling division 1: Guana Cay Primary School, Great Guana Cay

Polling division 2: Man-O-War Primary School, Man-O-War Cay

Polling division 3: Hope Town Community Centre, Hope Town

Polling division 4: Great Abaco Beach Below Deck, Marsh Harbour

Polling division 5: St John The Parish Anglican Hall, Marsh Harbour

Polling division 6A: St Francis DeSales School, Marsh Harbour (A-L)

Polling division 6B: St Francis DeSales School, Marsh Harbour (K-Z)

Polling division 7: Spring City Library, Spring City

Polling division 8: Cherokee Sound Community Centre, Cherokee Sound

Polling division 9: Casuarina Point Fire House, Casuarina Point

Polling division 10: Crossing Rock Primary School, Crossing Rock

Polling division 11: James A Pinder, Primary School, Sandy Point

Polling division 12: Moores Island Primary School, Moores Island

North Abaco

Polling division 1: Grand Cay All-Age School, Grand Cay

Polling division 2: Fox Town Primary School, Fox Town

Polling division 3: Fox Town Primary School, Fox Town

Polling division 4: SC Bootle High School, Cooper’s Town

Polling division 5: Cooper’s Town Primary School, Cooper’s Town

Polling division 6: Treasure Cay Community Centre, Treasure Cay

Polling division 7: Administrator’s Office, Green Turtle Cay

Polling division 8: Patrick J Bethel High School, Murphy Town

Polling division 9: Patrick J Bethel High School, Murphy Town

Polling division 10: Central Abaco Primary School, Central Pines

Polling division 11: Central Abaco Primary School, Central Pines

Polling division 12: Central Abaco Primary School, Central Pines

Mangrove Cay & South Andros

Polling division 1: Deep Creek Pre-School, Deep Creek

Polling division 2: Rev Euthal Rodgers Primary School, Deep Creek

Polling division 3: South Andros High School, Kemp’s Bay

Polling division 4: High Rock Primary School, The Bluff

Polling division 5: Cleora L McKenzie Pre-School, Long Bay Cays

Polling division 6: Drigg’s Hill Primary School, Drigg’s Hill

Polling division 7: Mangrove Cay High School, Mangrove Cay

Polling division 8: Burnt Rock Primary School, Burnt Rock

Polling division 9: Behring Point Primary School, Behring Point

Polling division 10: Bowen Sound Primary School, Bowen Sound

Polling division 11: Fresh Creek Primary School, Fresh Creek

Polling division 12: Central Andros High School, Love Hill

North Andros & the Berry Islands

Polling division 1: Huntley Christie High School, Lowe Sound

Polling division 2: Huntley Christie High School, Lowe Sound

Polling division 3: Clara E Evans Primary School, Nicholls Town

Polling division 4: Clara E Evans Primary School, Nicholls Town

* Polling division 5 remained blank on the official list from the Parliamentary Registration Department.

Polling division 6: BA Newton Primary School, Red Bays

Polling division 7: BAMSI Lecture Hall, BARC

Polling division 8: RN Gomez Comprehensive School, Berry Islands

Polling division 9: Rozelda Woodside Primary School, Mastic Point

Polling division 10: Rozelda Woodside Primary School, Mastic Point

Polling division 11: Stafford Creek Primary School, Stafford Creek

Polling division 12: Stafford Creek Primary School, Stafford Creek

Polling division 13: Staniard Creek Primary School, Staniard Creek

Cat Island, Rum Cay & San Salvador

Polling division 1: Arthur’s Town High School, Arthur’s Town

Polling division 2: Orange Creek Primary School, Orange Creek

Polling division 3: Bennet’s Harbour Primary School, Bennet’s Harbour

Polling division 4: Eris Moncur Media Centre, Knowles

Polling division 5: New Bight Primary School, New Bight

Polling division 6: Old Bight Primary School, Old Bight

Polling division 7: Port Howe Primary School, Port Howe

Polling division 8: Port Howe Primary School, Port Howe

Polling division 9: Rum Cay All-Age School, Rum Cay

Polling division 10: Holy Savior Catholic Church Hall, Cockburn Town

Polling division 11: United Estates Primary School, United Estates

Central & South Eleuthera

Polling division 1A: Art & Culture Centre, Tarpum Bay (A-L)

Polling division 1B: Tarpum Bay Primary School, Tarpum Bay (M-Z)

Polling division 2: Preston Albury High School, Rock Sound

Polling division 3: Rock Sound Primary School, Rock Sound

Polling division 4: Green Castle Primary School, Green Castle

Polling division 5: Wemyss Bight Primary School, Wemyss Bight

Polling division 6: Deep Creek Primary School, Deep Creek

Polling division 7: Administration Building, Waterford

Polling division 8: Mary The Virgin Anglican Church, Bannerman

Polling division 9: Emily G Petty Primary School, Governor’s Harbour

Polling division 10: Magistrate’s Court, Governor’s Harbour

Polling division 11: Emma A Cooper Primary School, Palmetto Point

Polling division 12: Central Eleuthera High School, Palmetto Point

Polling division 13: Resource Centre, Savannah Sound

Polling division 14: James Cistern Primary School, James Cistern

Polling division 15: PA Gibson Primary School, Hatchet Bay

North Eleuthera

Polling division 1: Harbour Island All-Age School, Harbour Island

Polling division 2: Harbour Island All-Age School, Harbour Island

Polling division 3: Roman Catholic Church Centre, Harbor Island

Polling division 4: Samuel Guy Pinder All Age School, Spanish Wells

Polling division 5: Samuel Guy Pinder All Age School, Spanish Wells

Polling division 6: Samuel Guy Pinder All Age School, Spanish Wells

Polling division 7: Current Community Centre, The Current

Polling division 8: Current Island All-Age School, Current Island

Polling division 9: Laura L Anderson Primary School, Bluff

Polling division 10: North Eleuthera High School, North Eleuthera

Polling division 11: Mission Church of God, Upper Bogue

Polling division 12: Saint Gregory’s Catholic Church Parish Hall, Gregory Town

The Exumas & Ragged Island

Polling division 1: Mt Olivet Mission House, Staniel Cay

Polling division 2: Black Point All-Age School, Black Point

Polling division 3: Farmer’s Cay All-Age School, Farmer’s Cay

Polling division 4: Administrators Office, Barraterre

Polling division 5: Stuart Manor Primary School, Stuart Manor

Polling division 6: Rolleville Primary School, Rolleville

Polling division 7: Roker’s Point Primary School, Roker’s Point

Polling division 8: Roker’s Point Primary School, Roker’s Point

Polling division 9: St Margaret’s Church Hall, Harts

Polling division 10: Mt Thompson Primary School, Mt Thompson

Polling division 11: Moss Town Primary School, Moss Town

Polling division 12: Exuma Resource Centre, George Town West

Polling division 13: George Town Primary School, George Town

Polling division 14: Rolle Town Community Centre, George Town

Polling division 15: Williams Town Primary School, Williams Town

Polling division 16: Holy Innocent Church, Ragged Island

Long Island

Polling division 1: Morrisville Primary School, Morrisville

Polling division 2: Community Centre, Clarence Town

Polling division 3: Mangrove Bush Primary School, Mangrove Bush

Polling division 4: NGM Major High School, Buckley’s

Polling division 5: Lower Deadman’s Cay Primary School

Polling division 6: Resource Centre, Grays

Polling division 7: The Oasis Centre, McKanns

Polling division 8: Simms Primary School, Simms

Polling division 9: Glinton’s Primary School, Glinton

MICAL (Mayaguana, Inagua, Crooked Island, Acklins & Long Cay)

Polling division 1: Landrail Point Primary School, Landrail Point

Polling division 2: Ulric H Ferguson Primary School, Cabbage Hill

Polling division 3: Admiral Ferguson Sr. High School, Colonel Hill

Polling division 4: Lovely Bay Primary School, Lovely Bay

Polling division 5: Snug Corner Primary School, Snug Corner

Polling division 6: Pompey Bay High School, Pompey Bay

Polling division 7: Salina Point Primary School, Salina Point,

Polling division 8: Nishgo Collie Villa, Long Cay

Polling division 9: Administrator’s Complex, Abraham’s Bay

Polling division 10: Mayaguana Comprehensive School, Pirates Well

Polling division 11: Inagua All-Age School, Mathew Town

Polling division 12: Inagua All-Age School, Mathew Town