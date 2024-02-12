$200,000 renovation project unveiled for the Queen’s Staircase

NASSAU, BAHAMAS-The Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board, The Ministry of Works and Elevation Plumbing announce the commencement of a $200,000 renovation project at the Queen’s Staircase which is expected to take two months to complete.

Officials say the project, which began today, will undergo three stages; cleanup, waterfall maintenance, and the erection of proper signage.

Contractors will lay new pipes and install underwater lights to revitalize the waterfall at the Queen’s Staircase; a vital component to the tourist attraction, officials said.