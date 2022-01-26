$2 MIL. DRUG BUST: Two Bahamian men arrested at Abaco airport

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Two Bahamian men were arrested last night after a joint operation recovered 265lbs of suspected cocaine with a street value of $2 million at an airport in Abaco.

Police were tipped off that an aircraft was traveling north from the southern Bahamas with suspected drugs on board sometime around 6pm yesterday.

“As a result, a joint operation consisting of the Drug Enforcement Unit, OPBAT, US Coast Guard, Drug Enforcement Administration, Customs Border Protection, Air Marine Operation and the Police on the island of Abaco was mounted,” read a police statement.

“The Air support conducted surveillance on the aircraft as it traveled through The Bahamas. The craft later landed in Moore’s Island, Abaco. A passenger onboard was seen throwing several bags from the aircraft as it taxied on the runway. Moments later the pilot took off.”

According to police, the aircraft later landed at the Treasure Cay Airport where two Bahamian men aged 32 and 41 were arrested.

Police recovered three duffle bags and a suitcase that contained a large quantity of kilo packages of a white powdery substance believed to be cocaine.

Investigation into this matter continues.