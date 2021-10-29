19-year-old woman apparently choked in viral video charged with assault of police

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A 19-year-old woman who was seen being choked and strangled on a viral video this week has been charged with assault and obstruction of two police officers.

Treasure Torrelli and her boyfriend, Charlton Deal, 24, appeared before Senior Magistrate Carolyn Vogt Evans yesterday.

Deal is charged with seven counts in total, including one count of resisting arrest, two counts of causing harm, two counts of assaulting a police officer while in execution of their duty and two counts of causing damage to an officer’s G-Shock watch, valued at $136, and another officer’s Champ multicolored shirt, valued at $100.

The pair pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

Their attorney, Maria Daxon, asked the court to put on record that her clients were allegedly beaten, slapped and dragged.

Deal was granted $5,000 bail while Torrelli got $1,500 bail.

Both of them must sign into their nearest police stations monthly and return to court in February for trial.

A four-second video, which has been widely circulated on social media, seems to show the young woman being held against a vehicle by a man believed to be a plainclothes officer, with his two hands wrapped around her throat.

The man can be heard shouting “give me a next handcuff“ and also shouts to the person recording the video: “Give me that phone.”

Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle told Eyewitness News that the video has been brought to his attention and he has instructed an investigation to be carried out to determine what occurred.

The pair filed a complaint with police on Wednesday accusing officers of brutally assaulting them.