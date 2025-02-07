19 year old male arrested for possession of illegal firearm & ammunition

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – On Thursday February 6, 2025, officers from Tourism Police Station confiscated a firearm and arrested a 19-year-old man in the area of East Street and Prison Lane.

According to preliminary reports, patrolling officers conducted a routine search of a male pedestrian, which led to the discovery of a firearm containing ammunition.

Furthermore, officers executed a search warrant at the suspect’s residence, where additional ammunition were discovered, investigators said.

Investigation continues.