19-year-old male arrested after illegal firearm and drug seizure

NASSAU, BAHAMAS-Police have arrested a 19-year-old male following the seizure of an illegal firearm and suspected dangerous drugs on William Dean Highway.

Shortly after 5:00 p.m. on Monday, March 2, 2026, officers from the Bullock’s Harbour Police Station, acting on information received, proceeded to a business establishment along William Dean Highway, where they searched a male at the location.

During the search, officers discovered a firearm and a quantity of suspected marijuana in his possession. He was subsequently taken into custody. Investigations are ongoing.