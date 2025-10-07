Bahamian Astronaut Aisha Bowe Graces Cover of New Bahamasair Inflight Magazine

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Bahamian astronaut Aisha Bowe is front and center on the cover of the brand-new UP Magazine, the official inflight publication for Bahamasair, marking the launch of a fresh, reimagined travel experience for passengers.

The inaugural issue—available on flights starting this week—features Bowe in her space suit, symbolizing Bahamian excellence and global exploration. Produced by Beyond The Plan Publishing, the magazine invites travelers to discover The Bahamas beyond the typical tourist trails, showcasing stories that highlight the nation’s authentic culture, adventure, and innovation.

Among the standout features are an in-depth look at Inagua’s flamingo safari, a spotlight on an off-grid eco-resort in Eleuthera, and a journey through sustainable travel experiences that reveal hidden gems across the islands.

Bowe also shares her extraordinary personal story, reflecting on how her Bahamian roots shaped her path to becoming a Blue Origin astronaut. Striking visuals capture her cycling through Grand Isle Resort, sailing Exuma’s turquoise waters, and enjoying a conch salad at the iconic Chat N Chill Bar.

For the first time, the magazine introduces a Business section, highlighting investment and real estate opportunities. REMAX Bahamas Realtor Matt Sweeting provides insight into property deals poised for growth before year-end.

UP Magazine is more than a travel companion—it’s a celebration of Bahamian life and culture. Its recurring “Dine Around” feature guides readers through breakfast, lunch, and dinner spots across the islands, spotlighting local flavors and culinary creativity.

“We aim to weave the authentic Bahamian story throughout every edition, creating a beautiful keepsake that travelers can treasure and use as their ultimate guide to must-do experiences in The Bahamas,” said Editor-in-Chief Inderia Saunders.

Published quarterly and available across all 22 Bahamasair destinations, UP Magazine extends its reach through exclusive digital content, offering passengers engaging features both in the air and on the ground.

With this debut edition, UP Magazine sets out to become the definitive voice of Bahamian travel—fostering deeper connections between visitors and the islands, while promoting sustainable and culturally authentic tourism.