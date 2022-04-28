18-year-old pleads guilty to stealing $1,400 lashes and car battery

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — An 18-year-old man was arraigned in the Magistrate’s Court for stealing a car battery and a mink lash kit valuing some $1,600 last month.

Keyvon Strachan, of Elizabeth Estates, appeared before Magistrate Kendra Kelly and was charged with one count of stealing.

He plead guilty to the charge.

The prosecution alleged that on March 12, 2022, Strachan broke into a 2013 Kia Rio parked in front of the home of Shakera Higgs and stole a black car battery valued at $196 and $1,400 worth of mink lash products, including the lashes, glue and teaser brush.

Police picked up Strachan shortly after and he was interviewed under caught ion where he took offices to the scene and pointed out his involvement.

His attorney Alex Morley plead with the court to show leniency given that he was only 18, was remorseful, and accepted responsibility for the act.

He noted that Strachan did not waste the court’s time.

Strachan was on bail for a previous matter of receiving.

When asked by Magistrate Kelly why he decided to steal, he said “to be real I was pussing”.

The defendant told the court that it was raining for a few days and he was unable to work at his construction job so he needed money.

He said he gave away the lashes and sold the battery for $90.

The judge however warned the young man that he already had a previous matter.

“Is this how you want the rest of your life to go, trudging from BDOCs up and down?” she asked him.

“You have to get your life together. That is way too young to start this way. Crime is not the solution. If you need money, you have to find another way.”.

The judge ordered that Strachan compensate the woman over $1600 to account for the items stolen and he was also fined $500 and given six months probation.

If he does not pay the money back he could receive one month in prison and if he does not pay the fine or breaks his probation he will be sent to prison for six months.