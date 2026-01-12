Watch ILTV Live
18-year-old dies in GB traffic crash

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police are investigating a traffic fatality that occurred on Monday, 12th January 2026, in the Seagrape area of Eight Mile Rock, which claimed the life of an 18-year-old male.

According to preliminary reports, shortly before 9:00 a.m., police were alerted to a traffic collision at the junction of Queen’s Highway and Stubbs Avenue.
Officers responded to the scene, where they observed a black motorcycle and its male rider, who was found unresponsive, along with a white Ford Transit occupied by a lone male driver.
Emergency Medical Services attended the scene, examined the motorcyclist, and confirmed that there were no vital signs of life. The driver of the Ford Transit was transported to the hospital for medical evaluation after complaining of slight pain. Initial investigations indicate that the driver of the Ford Transit was travelling east along Queen’s Highway when the motorcyclist exited Stubbs Avenue, resulting in the collision.
Investigations are ongoing.
Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

