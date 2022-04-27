18-year-old arraigned for $9,000 armed robbery, remanded to prison

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — An 18-year-old man was arraigned in the Magistrate’s Court for robbing two men of a vehicle, cash, and other belongings valuing more than $9,000.

Damien Reckley of Allen Drive was charged with two counts of armed robbery.

Prosecutors allege that on April 20, Reckley was armed with a handgun in the area of Zion Blvd Park when he robbed Matthew Bethel of his burgundy 2011 Nissan Cube valued at $7,500 and his cellphone valued at $850.

Reckley is also accused of robbing Milfort Sainlice of $250 cash and his pink XR cell phone valued at $450 in the same area.

He was not required to enter a plea and was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

He will return to court on July 22 for a presentation of a voluntary bill of indictment.