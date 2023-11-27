18 Ghanaian nurses recruited to help tackle nurse shortage

November 27, 2023 Chloe Stuart
NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The Ministry of Health and Wellness has signed a two-year contract with 18 Ghanaian nurses for the public health sector; nine at Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH); three at the Rand Memorial Hospital in Grand Bahama; and six at the Department of Public Health. Director of Nursing Gina Dean says that the injection of foreign talent is a move to mitigate the shortage of nurses in country.

Good news for both parties and hope when treated conducive manner they would definitely stay and provide much human resources

