179 suspected Haitian migrants found on ‘overloaded’ sailboat caught near Andros

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — One hundred and seventy-nine Haitian migrants were handed over to Bahamian authorities after the United States Coast Guard intercepted the large group on an “overloaded” sailboat in waters off Andros on Sunday night, according to authorities.

A US Coast Guard airplane crew spotted the sail freighter approximately 30 miles off Andros around 11pm and reported the matter to the command center.

Its teams mobilized and intercepted the vessel, taking the men and women into custody.

In surveillance footage from the aircraft, the crowded vessel could be seen cutting through the rough terrain at sea.

Every inch of space of the vessel appeared to be occupied by men and women, some of whom were standing at the boat’s edge.

The US Coast Guard said all migrants, once onboard its vessel, received food, water and medical attention.

There were no reports of injuries.

The group was processed and handed over to the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) yesterday.

Lieutenant Vladimir Jimenez, the law enforcement duty officer of the Seventh Coast Guard District command center, said: “The Coast Guard and partner agencies continue to patrol in the air and on the water to deter these types of unsafe voyages.

“The probability of a successful migration voyage is low and when these voyages are stopped, people should expect to be returned to their country of origin.”

In the last five months, the US Coast Guard has intercepted nearly 1,000 Haitian migrants.

In 2021, US authorities intercepted 1,527 Haitian migrants; and they intercepted 418 Haitian migrants the year prior.

According to statistics released by the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) earlier this month, there were 18 illegal landings in 2021, compared to the 10 the previous year — an 80 percent uptick.