17 Foreign nationals repatriated to Havana, Cuba

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Department of Immigration executed the repatriation of a group of illegal migrants from the Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA), New Providence to Havana, Cuba on Tuesday August 27, 2024.

Officials, via a press statement issued on Wednesday August 28, 2024, said “At approximately 5:35 p.m. a chartered flight departed New Providence en route to Havana with sixteen (16) Cuban nationals and one (1) Zimbabwean national onboard.”

The Department’s Deportation and Enforcement units led the escort, officials said.

“All security and health protocols were observed as the safety and welfare of our officers, law enforcement counterparts and migrants remain the highest priority,” the statement concluded.