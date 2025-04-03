Project 2026- Wining Strategies

Dear Editor,

The 2026 general elections are just around the corner, so to speak. These elections will be the most profound since we ushered in majority rule way back in 1967. The outcome will determine the well-being and future of our wonderful nation for generations to come. Our pivot, one way or the other, will be critical. There is the proverbial fork in the road. We can stay the course (steady as she goes); we may turn to the left (FNM) or experiment with Looney Tunes #2.

One of the major problems with assorted administrations over these past 51 years and counting is that the personalities within them tend to, inevitably, get caught up in a political bubble and an economic vacuum. In other words, they rapidly lose touch with the electorate and take it, seemingly, for granted. I strongly admonish the enlightened Davis administration not to fall into this posture. There is too much riding on the absolute necessity of a second consecutive term for the PLP and its undisputed leader.

Project 2026, listing and outlining what the current Davis administration MUST do, will flesh out the agenda and core policies for a second consecutive term. There are five (5) core strategic points in my submission. The public communications and messaging of the party must be tweaked and become simpler but more effective. The electorate has no problem with any government governing, BUT it is mandatory that the message, such as it is, is solid and one which the majority is able to digest.

ALL initiatives and projects that directly impact the masses MUST be bought into and seen as a national goal. In doing this, however, the message must be clear and concise. We are all aware that affordable land is the number one issue facing Bahamians, especially those who reside here in New Providence. In fact, unless one is able and prepared to come up with a minimum of B$100,000 for a relatively small parcel or tract of land…

God, believe it or not, gave ALL of the land within The Bahamas, first and foremost to ALL Bahamians, regardless of class, color, or creed. The misnomer of Crown Land is bogus in the extreme and is used to hinder, in some cases, Bahamians from easily accessing a portion of the same. This policy is debilitating to the average Bahamian ever being able to get off the treadmill of lack and poverty. This MUST be addressed within the next few months as a pivotal initiative of Project 2026.

The health of a nation, it has long been said, is the wealth of a nation. Ordinarily healthy individuals are better off for themselves, their families, and the nation at large. Employment and/or business opportunities are available or may be created from scratch. Individual and national productivity and wealth generation come best, I submit, from healthy people. From the days of Sir Lynden, et al., we have been debating and talking, ad nauseam, about the necessity of a structured National Health System and the ‘immediate’ construction, or at the very least, groundbreaking, for a second state-of-the-art hospital here in New Providence.

PMH has served and continues to serve the nation well, but the time is way past the point when we should have had such a facility in place to supplement PMH and assorted clinics here in the Capital. The Hon. Dr. Michael Darville, Minister of Health & Wellness (PLP-Tall Pines), is the hardest-working health minister ever, relative to the Ministry of Health & Wellness. He’s been around the block, so he is more than aware of these necessities. This too, MUST be an integral initiative for Project 2026.

Bahamian entrepreneurs, by and large, lack access to capital and business funding. I am not here to postulate or engage in the proverbial blame game as to why this is the case. We need to move from this debilitating posture. The Davis administration MUST encourage greater participation and stimulation among the rank-and-file cadre of Bahamians who have what appears to be viable business ideas.

In doing this, PM Davis, especially as Minister of Finance, must, with all due respect, further capitalize and expand either The Bahamas Development Bank or find ways and means to allow the web industry operators to engage in savings & loan establishments. The central government, of course, would be tasked with licensing and regulating the same. It is suspected that the web industry generates revenue in the tens of millions per year and may be much more.

Whatever the case might be, it is commonly believed that entities within that industry have surplus cash that could be used to empower ordinary Bahamians while earning additional income for the operators. This too, I submit, MUST be incorporated in Project 2026. While we are at it, may I also suggest the establishment of a state-run National Lottery? Wagering is legal and has long been accepted (not that that makes it right), but we need new revenue streams without increasing taxes and fees.

Local government is also critical here in New Providence. It is dead wrong, in my view, to appear de facto and de jure to deny New Providence-based citizens from administering their own particular district. No power or authority would be taken away from the bureaucrats and ministers/chairpersons. Ordinary citizens, however, in any of the four (4) proposed districts—East, West, North, and South. It does not get any more simple than that. Local government for New Providence, in this term, MUST be a plank in Project 2026.

Lastly, but really FIRST on the agenda, yes this is an agenda, is that the Davis administration MUST partner with the collective so-called churches and sanctuaries to encourage Bahamians and others of goodwill within our wonderful nation to either enhance and live out our Christian values or to embrace The God Whom most of us KNOW cannot abandon, fail, forsake, or cast ANYONE of us aside. While all of the above may be important, turning back to or brushing up on our ancient societal landmarks would be the icing on the cake and top off Project 2026 and the inevitable re-election of the Davis-led PLP. To God then, in all things, be the glory!

Ortland H. Bodie, Jr.

Business Consultant & Talk Show Host

