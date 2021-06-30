16-year-old charged with murder and 21-year-old with attempted murder in Magistrate’s Court

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A 16-year-old boy was arraigned in the Magistrate’s Court yesterday for the June 17 murder of Kenton Adderley and the attempted murder of Rayshene Rahming the same day.

The juvenile appeared before Magistrate Samuel McKinney and was not required to enter a plea.

He returns to court on August 9 for the presentation of a voluntary bill of indictment.

According to police reports, officers responded to a shooting incident in Garden Hills shortly after 10pm and found two men and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said a mid-sized silver vehicle approached a residence, where a male and female were sitting outside on a wall, and an armed man exited the vehicle and opened fire on them.

The suspect then returned to the vehicle and attempted to flee in a western direction but was impeded by another vehicle that was traveling in the opposite direction.

Police said one of the suspects exited the vehicle and fired several shots at the vehicle that was obstructing them, shooting the driver several times about the body.

A 21-year-old man also appeared before McKinney yesterday charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

The prosecution alleged that on June 24, Stubbs attempted to unlawfully harm Rishawn Russell.

Stubbs was not required to enter a plea and is expected to return to court on July 27 for a voluntary bill of indictment.