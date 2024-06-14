$15K Suspected marijuana discovery

LocalJune 14, 2024 at 7:27 am Theo Sealy
NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police in New Providence reportedly confiscated a large quantity of suspected marijuana on Thursday 13th June, 2024.

According to preliminary reports, sometime around 11:40 a.m., officers attached to Operation
Ceasefire acting on intelligence conducted a search of a bushy area on Unison Road off Carmichael Road, where they discovered the suspected drugs.

The drugs weighed fifteen (15) pounds, with an estimated street value of fifteen thousand dollars
($15,000.00), police said.

No arrests were made in connection with this incident.

Police investigation continues into this matter.

About Theo Sealy

Theo Sealy is an award-winning journalist who serves as senior broadcast reporter and weekend TV news anchor at Eyewitness News. He has achieved several career milestones, including his work as a field contributor with CNN, his coverage of four consecutive general elections, his production of several docuseries and his Bahamas Press Club Awards win for “Best Television News Story” in 2018.

