$15K Suspected marijuana discovery

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police in New Providence reportedly confiscated a large quantity of suspected marijuana on Thursday 13th June, 2024.

According to preliminary reports, sometime around 11:40 a.m., officers attached to Operation

Ceasefire acting on intelligence conducted a search of a bushy area on Unison Road off Carmichael Road, where they discovered the suspected drugs.

The drugs weighed fifteen (15) pounds, with an estimated street value of fifteen thousand dollars

($15,000.00), police said.

No arrests were made in connection with this incident.

Police investigation continues into this matter.