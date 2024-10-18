$150M infrastructure investment underway in Exuma and Ragged Island says DPM

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — There is currently more than $150 million in investment in infrastructure underway across Exuma and Ragged Island, according to Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper. He also noted that construction on the Exuma International Airport is imminent, as the funding for that project from the Saudi Fund is already lined up and hopefully will be released soon.

Cooper, the Minister of Tourism, Investments, and Aviation, who was the keynote speaker at the Exuma Business Outlook, noted that excluding the $60 million allocated for the development of the George Town airport, the Exumas and Ragged Island now have more than $150 million in infrastructure investments underway. Cooper said: “This is perhaps more infrastructure investment than we have seen in any other five-year period in the history of the modern Bahamas.”

When asked about the status of the Exuma Airport development, Cooper said: “We’re going to start soon. We have the funding already lined up with the Saudi Fund for development. They are ticking the boxes, and once they have finished ticking the boxes, they will release the money to us, which is hopefully going to be soon.” Cooper estimated a 12- to 15-month completion timeline. He also noted that there is $1.5 billion in investments in the Exumas.

Cooper acknowledged the recent fire at the Fish Fry, where three stalls burned to the ground. He pledged his MP salary to support the entrepreneurs in the rebuilding process and noted the need for up to five fire trucks on Exuma.