15-year-old boy arrested in connection with fatal stabbing of older brother

LocalMarch 22, 2024 at 7:12 am Genea Noel
NASSAU, BAHAMAS- A 15 year old boy allegedly stabbed his 25 year old brother to death during an altercation last night in Upper Bougue Eleuthera.

Preliminary reports indicate that shortly after 8 pm, the suspect and the 25-year-old victim, while driving, were involved in an altercation. It is reported that on arrival at their destination, the teen produced a sharp instrument and stabbed the victim in the upper body. The victim reportedly exited the vehicle and collapsed a short distance away. He was examined by the local doctor on scene, who confirmed no signs of life. The juvenile was taken into police custody while on scene, and the instrument believed to be utilized was seized. Investigations continue into this matter.

