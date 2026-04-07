14th Annual Eleuthera Business Outlook set for April 16–17, highlighting growth, investment, and opportunities

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The 14th Annual Eleuthera Business Outlook is set for Thursday, April 16, 2026, at The Eleuthera Business Hub in Rock Sound, followed by Friday, April 17, 2026, at Valentine’s Resort. Under the theme “Strengthening Foundations for Long-Term Prosperity,” the two-day event will examine opportunities and challenges facing Eleuthera, Harbour Island and Spanish Wells, while outlining strategies for sustainable economic growth and investment.

Thomas Sands, President of the Eleuthera Chamber of Commerce, said the island’s economy continues to show steady momentum. “In general, the economy of Eleuthera continues to see positive movement. Some of it has slowed a little after major construction projects, but overall, there is confidence that the economy is moving forward in a positive direction,” Sands said.

He added, “Sustained growth is being supported by the diversity of investments from different groups. Most of these developments are funded by groups with the resources to weather challenges—they are not relying solely on banks for financing. This is a positive sign for the island.” Sands also emphasized long-term planning, noting: “Maximizing foreign direct investment requires a strategic plan. We need to empower the backbone of the economy so that incoming investment is retained and reinvested in local communities.”

Eric Carey, President and CEO of One Consultants, who will speak on sustainable development, said tourism activity across Eleuthera remains strong. “Generally, tourism is really looking up on this island. Harbour Island and Spanish Wells are booming, whether it’s golf carts buzzing around Spanish Wells or private jets at North Eleuthera Airport,” Carey said.

He added, “Tourism impact is gradually extending south, with projects like Cotton Bay and the Disney Cruise Port in South Eleuthera. This growth is exciting, but infrastructure must keep pace.” Carey also noted: “We embrace development, but it must not outpace the community’s capacity.”

Ben Simmons, owner of The Other Side and Ocean View, said differences across the island chain require targeted strategies. “Eleuthera versus Harbour Island is very different. Harbour Island has benefited from a touch of fairy dust—but Eleuthera requires educating visitors about its unique opportunities,” Simmons said.

He added, “We’ve grown from 10 employees to 120 across multiple businesses. The lesson is that small, precise businesses, scaled thoughtfully, create sustainable growth,” while noting that industry collaboration remains critical to long-term success.

The first day in Rock Sound will feature a keynote address from Minister of Works and Family Island Affairs alongside presentations by Javier Rodriguez of Marriott International on economic opportunities and Amber Carey of Cable Bahamas on artificial intelligence and small business. The agenda will also feature first-time presenters including Prince Rahming, Bryan Glinton, Patrice Jackson, Keith Roye and Candace Fields, bringing fresh perspectives to discussions on tourism, business development, entrepreneurship, workforce challenges, infrastructure and emerging economic sectors, alongside contributions from Roger Archer of Scotiabank and other industry stakeholders.

The second day at Valentine’s Resort will also feature a keynote by Minister of Works and Family Island Affairs Clay Sweeting, as well as an address from Director General of Tourism Latia Duncombe highlighting national tourism priorities. Sessions will also include presentations by Shakera Johnson of Cable Bahamas and Roger Archer of Scotiabank, along with panel discussions involving Henry Rolle, Lee Rosenjack and Jay Jay Percentie, as well as contributions from Keyron Smith of the One Eleuthera Foundation and other stakeholders focused on workforce development, infrastructure and sustaining investment across the island.

Sands said, “The pace of growth is faster than what our communities were prepared for. While there are challenges, this is a moment of tremendous opportunity for Eleuthera to plan, invest, and thrive for the long term.”

Carey added, “Tourism, development, and community must move in tandem. This is the moment to ensure sustainable, long-lasting prosperity.”

Simmons said, “By thinking strategically, acting locally, and connecting meaningfully, Eleuthera can achieve growth that benefits everyone.”

The Eleuthera Business Outlook provides a platform for networking and collaboration, positioning Eleuthera, Harbour Island and Spanish Wells for continued economic expansion.

For more information, contact Margaret Albury at 322-1000 or malbury@tclbahamas.com, or Audrey Tynes, Executive Director of the Eleuthera Chamber of Commerce, at 827-8685 or atynes@eleutherachamberofcommerce.com.