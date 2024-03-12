140 Haitian migrants apprehended off TCI coast

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) has confirmed that, hours after capturing one hundred seven (107) Haitian migrants off the coast of Inagua, RBDF officers intercepted one hundred forty (140) Haitian migrants in waters off Turks and Caicos Islands (TCI) on Monday, March 11, 2024.

The RBDF, via a press statement issued Tuesday afternoon, confirmed that “while on routine patrol, HMBS Bahamas, under the command of Commander Alexis Brown, was diverted by RBDF Operations Command Center to investigate a report of a Haitian sailing vessel leaving Haiti en route to Turks and Caicos Islands shortly after 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 10, 2024. “

The RBDF said that shortly after noon on Monday, March 11, 2024, the vessel, a blue and red wooden sailboat, was located just off the coast of White Cay, Turks and Caicos Islands.

“A routine search of the vessel uncovered 121 males and 19 females. The occupants were apprehended and transported to South Dock Providenciales, where they will be turned over to Immigration Officials for further processing and investigation,” the RBDF said.

In 2021, The Bahamas and TCI solidified their collaboration by signing a bilateral memorandum of understanding (MOU). This agreement, coupled with the Shiprider initiative, establishes a robust framework for joint efforts in border control, intelligence sharing, training, coordinated operations, and harmonized strategies to combat various illegal activities, including irregular migrant movements, human trafficking, IUU fishing, narcotic drug trafficking, and firearms trafficking.

RBDF officials assert that this latest interdiction of 140 Haitian migrants highlights the effectiveness of the MOU between The Bahamas and TCI.

Amidst the ongoing turmoil in Haiti, the RBDF implemented a southern Bahamas blockade. This strategic initiative involves deploying six surface vessels, one aircraft, and 120 highly skilled RBDF personnel.

Patrol operations will concentrate on key areas, including the northern coast of Haiti, the Old Bahama Channel, and the Windward Passage, aiming to thwart any unauthorized entry attempts and uphold maritime security in the region.

The RBDF said it remains committed to protecting the territorial integrity of The Bahamas by maintaining a continued presence in keeping the country’s borders secured through partnerships with local and international agencies.