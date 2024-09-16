14 police officers could face charges for police involved killings

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Eyewitness has learnt that further legal action could commence against police officers involved in police involved killings and other related matters.

Coroner Kara Turnquest made an initial ruling to issue warrants of arrest for 14 police officers, including those involved in the Azario Major case, however Eyewitness News understands that the coroner’s order was set aside as the defense lawyer K Melvin Munroe argued that some of his clients had yet to receive summons for these matters.

The officers are expected to return to court on Wednesday for a committal hearing, according to reports.