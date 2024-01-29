$134k in upgrades pegged for water mains at Arawak Cay

LocalJanuary 29, 2024 at 3:20 pm Genea Noel
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Water mains at Arawak Cay are expected to be upgraded within the coming weeks to improve customer service and reliability.

Deputy General Manager at the Water & Sewerage Corporation Cyprian Gibson revealed that $134 thousand dollars are being spent on the improvement project.

Government officials stressed that the upgrades are necessary due to the increase in foot traffic at the Cay from locals and visitors. Additionally it marks a new era for the Cay, officials said, as it will reduce maintenance costs.

Officials also said the improvements require responsibility, adding that it is crucial for every member of the Arawak Cay community to appreciate the value of the upgrade.

