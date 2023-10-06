Exuma Business Outlook set for October 19

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The 17th Exuma Business Outlook (EBO) is set for Thursday, 19 October 2023 as a hybrid event, on location at Sandals Emerald Bay in Georgetown, Great Exuma, and online via Zoom under the theme “Forward, Upward, Onward, Together.”

Delivering the keynote will be the Honourable I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister of The Bahamas, Minister of Tourism, Investments, and Aviation, and Member of Parliament for the Exuma and Ragged Island constituency.

Other speakers at the 2023 Exuma Business Outlook include; Tracey Boucher, Vice President of Engineering, Cable Bahamas Business Solutions; Gowon Bowe, Chief Executive Officer, Fidelity Bank Bahamas Ltd; Bob Coughlin, Co-Founder and President, Friends of Exuma and Developer, Turtlegrass Beach and Island Club; Dennis Deveaux, Chief Financial Officer, Doctors Hospital Health System; Tracy Cooper, Managing Director, Bahamasair Holdings Ltd; Sarah Swainson, Private Charters and Business Development, Makers Air; Brent Hurt, Developer, Marina Hoopers Bay; Lakeshia Anderson-Rolle, Executive Director, Bahamas National Trust, Carlisa Belle, Assistant Manager Currency Department, Central Bank of The Bahamas; Toni Seymour, Chief Operations Officer, Bahamas Power and Light; Kerry Fountain, Executive Director, Bahamas Out Islands Promotion Board and Clayton Pat Smith, Owner, Four C’s Adventure.

Pedro Rolle, the Exuma Chamber of Commerce President, says that the Exumas are currently witnessing what he described as an “incomparable renaissance.”

“Whether you invest, live, or work in the Exumas, there is no more important investment than in infrastructure that facilitates the movement of people, goods, and services. While business opportunities abound, there are challenges that we must admit and deal with in a sustained manner,” Rolle stated.

According to Mr Rolle, while the success of the Exumas has been much chronicled, the present state of the Exuma International Airport is creating difficulty in efficiently and comfortably handling present activity as well as projected traffic growth. While overall work has started on the airport project – he laments that there have been far too many stoppages while noting that numerous business decisions are predicated on this airport facility’s completion.

Mr. Rolle also notes that there is a need to develop a structured approach to data gathering in the vacation home rental sector, with a focus on ensuring that a portion of the revenue generated benefits the local economy in Exuma, given the surge in foreign ownership and management of second homes.

Additionally, he highlighted a need to revamp The Fish Fry, possibly through a complete makeover or relocation for long-term sustainability and ensure that developers uphold their commitments to enhance the community as outlined in their agreements.

To register for Exuma Business Outlook, visit tclevents.com or contact Margaret Albury at 322.1000 and malbury@tclbahamas.com.