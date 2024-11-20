13 year old boy arrested in connection with one of two separate armed robberies

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police are investigating two (2) separate armed robberies that took place on Tuesday November 19, 2024, one of which led to the arrests of a 13 year old boy.

The first incident occurred at a business establishment on Market Street, off Wulff Road, and involved four (4) unknown male suspects, police said.

Preliminary reports indicate that after 2:00 p.m., the culprits entered the store, where one of them brandished a firearm and held an employee at gunpoint.

They stole a sum of cash and merchandise from the store before fleeing the scene, according to investigators.

Acting on information, officers later arrested a 20-year-old male and a 13-year-old male in connection with this matter, authorities confirmed.

The second incident happened before 7:00 p.m. on Cowpen Road near Spikenard Road.

According to initial reports, the victim, who was riding a bicycle, was approached by two (2) male occupants in an American-model vehicle.

One of them while armed with a firearm, robbed the victim of a sum of cash before fleeing the scene on Cowpen Road, police said.

Investigations continue into both matters.