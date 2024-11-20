Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

13 year old boy arrested in connection with one of two separate armed robberies

0
SHARES
28
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police are investigating two (2) separate armed robberies that took place on Tuesday November 19, 2024, one of which led to the arrests of a 13 year old boy.

The first incident occurred at a business establishment on Market Street, off Wulff Road, and involved four (4) unknown male suspects, police said.

Preliminary reports indicate that after 2:00 p.m., the culprits entered the store, where one of them brandished a firearm and held an employee at gunpoint.

They stole a sum of cash and merchandise from the store before fleeing the scene, according to investigators.

Acting on information, officers later arrested a 20-year-old male and a 13-year-old male in connection with this matter, authorities confirmed.

The second incident happened before 7:00 p.m. on Cowpen Road near Spikenard Road.

According to initial reports, the victim, who was riding a bicycle, was approached by two (2) male occupants in an American-model vehicle.

One of them while armed with a firearm, robbed the victim of a sum of cash before fleeing the scene on Cowpen Road, police said.

Investigations continue into both matters.

Polls

Have recent airplane accidents made you less willing to fly to the Family Islands?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls

Have recent airplane accidents made you less willing to fly to the Family Islands?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture