RBDF completes force recon training

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — In a brief ceremony held onboard the Defense Force’s Coral Harbour Base, participants of the Force Recon Graduation were proudly awarded certificates to commemorate their successful completion of this intensive training program.

This accomplishment signifies a remarkable milestone in the preparation of new personnel entering the Commando Squadron Department.

The course, spanning a rigorous 9 weeks from June 5th to August 3rd, welcomed a total of 26 participants from both the Royal Bahamas Defense Force (RBDF) and the Bahamas Department of Corrections (BDOCS).

According to a press release from the RBDF’s public relations section, this endeavor culminated in an impressive 17 graduates, including 6 individuals from BDOCS who initiated the course and 4 who completed it.

“Force Recon, as the foundational level of training for Commando Squadron recruits, imparts essential skills and resilience vital for thriving in the dynamic landscape of military operation,” the release noted.

“Aspiring participants are required to meet the prerequisites of meeting baseline physical standards and possessing the determination to confront forthcoming challenges head-on.”

“To achieve success, participants were required to maintain attendance rates, exhibit discipline, excel in the Commando Squadron physical assessment, and conquer the demanding 12-mile speed march while carrying weaponry and a 40-pound load,” it further read.

The course serves as a stepping stone to advanced specialization, offering opportunities for dive courses, special operator training, and the commando course. This enables participants to evolve as versatile and skilled operatives capable of meeting diverse operational demands.

Throughout the training, participants underwent a comprehensive curriculum covering a wide array of subjects, including small arms proficiency, range work, tactical combat casualty care, patrolling techniques, water and field survival, land navigation, MCMAP (Marine Corps Martial Arts Program), field craft, urban terrain tactics, and combat physical training, among others.

“The Commando Squadron Department, under the leadership of Lieutenant Commander Edward Fritz, maintains a commitment to excellence,” the RBDF stated.

“The Department’s tradition of fostering capable and dedicated individuals remains steadfast. The exceptional quality of instruction was upheld by a team of fourteen (14) seasoned professional instructors. Commander Defence Force, Commodore Raymond King is dedicated to elevating personnel quality and capabilities through professionalism.

“The RBDF remains dedicated to the pursuit of excellence in guarding our heritage. We are committed to upholding the highest standards as we protect and preserve the rich legacy that defines our nation.”

RBDF Photos by Marine Seaman Tenaj Wallace