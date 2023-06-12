Bahamas Ministry of Tourism continues its global missions in southern California

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Executives from the Bahamas ministry of tourism, investments & aviation (BMOTIA) are heading to the ‘Golden State; for the “Bringing The Bahamas to You” Global Missions initiative 14 – 15 June to showcase the 16-island destination’s latest tourism offerings and developments.

Deputy prime minister Chester Cooper, the minister of tourism, investments & aviation will be leading the global Missions in California. Accompanying him will be Latia Duncombe, BMOTIA’s director general, and other high-ranking executives from BMOTIA.

During their visit, the delegation will hold meetings with key industry leaders, partners, media representatives, and travel agents.

The primary objective of the global missions is to increase awareness of the islands of The Bahamas brand in strategic markets and stimulate tourism to the destination. The California mission aligns with BMOTIA’s recent announcement that unveiled upcoming JetBlue non-stop service from Los Angeles to Nassau, scheduled to commence on November 4th.

Deputy prime minister Cooper expressed his excitement, stating: “We are thrilled that starting in November, residents of California, the most populous state in the US and renowned for its diversity, will have the opportunity to board a JetBlue flight at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and travel non-stop to Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) in Nassau.”

He added: “Californians are no strangers to sun, sand, and sea, and they are increasingly drawn to our shores due to the unmatched attractions, experiences, and vibrant culture we offer. In fact, stopover arrivals from California have seen a remarkable 52 percent increase from January to April 2023, compared to the same period in 2022.”

The deputy prime minister explained that the Ministry has engaged “key international aviation stakeholders” over the past nine months to enhance airlift capacity to the country, calling the new non-stop service a “significant milestone.”

The “Bringing The Bahamas to You” Global Tour will bring a taste of The Bahamas to Costa Mesa and Los Angeles, which are leading tourism markets on the West Coast. The connection between Hollywood and The Bahamas has a longstanding history, dating back over a century with the filming of the world’s first underwater movie, “Terrors of the Deep,” in Nassau. This relationship continued to flourish through modern films like the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) serves as a notable international hub, providing convenient connections for travelers in the region. The Bahamas is just a short flight away from major airports in cities such as Chicago, Houston, and Miami.

After California, the “Bringing The Bahamas to You” Global Tour will make additional stops in Atlanta, Georgia, and the United Kingdom during the late summer and fall of 2023.

Travelers who book their Bahamas vacation for 2023 can look forward to year-long celebrations, events, and festivities as the destination commemorates the golden jubilee milestone of 50 years of independence.