Doctors Hospital joins Crypto Isle

NASSAU, NEW PROVIDENCE — Doctors Hospital is the newest tenant at the Crypto Isle coworking space located on East Bay near the heart of downtown Nassau (former site of Luciano’s of Chicago).

Crypto Isle cofounder Davinia Bain said: “We’re really excited to have Doctor’s Hospital as a tenant in our space. They are a premier institution in the country, and we are so impressed with the scope and depth of the professional development they are providing to their medical and administrative team.”

President and CEO of Doctors Hospital Dr. Charles Diggiss expressed his enthusiasm about the residency at Crypto Isle.

He said: “Doctors Hospital Health System is pleased to have secured dedicated space at the Crypto Isle shared workspace facility. As we continue to engage our associates through our organization’s GLOW initiative, Crypto Isle provides an ideal location with close proximity to our main campus. This is a useful partnership.”

Doctors’ GLOW initiative joins other corporate tenants including digital solutions agency Onwrd and digital wallet brand Kanoo Pays and others at the East Bay Street campus, which has steadily evolved into a hub for next-generation Bahamian businesses. In addition to the corporate tenants, Crypto Isle provides office and coworking space for a number of local and international solopreneurs and entrepreneurs covering an array of business sectors from the creative to the industrial.

Crypto Isle is a dynamic entity, offering established companies, small teams, and founders and businesspersons from all industries the opportunity to connect, learn and earn with ocean-view offices and shared workspaces with robust amenities. In addition to a suite of working spaces, which includes shared desks, meeting rooms, an executive conference room, and corporate event spaces, Crypto Isle is a hub for digital enthusiasts interested in blockchain and cryptocurrency.

The mission of Crypto Isle is twofold: to amplify the knowledge and discussion around blockchain and crypto in The Bahamas, and to create a community where industry professionals can expand their reach and strengthen their businesses through collaboration and technology.

Bain added: “The Doctors Hospital tenancy is a prime example of that business strengthening element of our mission. They are using our space to empower and upskill their team, and we are totally here for it.”