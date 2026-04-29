12-year-old girl reports being led to classroom and sexually assaulted by two men

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are actively investigating a reported sexual assault involving a 12-year-old girl who alleges she was lured into a classroom and attacked by two adult males on a school campus on Tuesday, April 28, 2026.

According to initial reports, shortly before 7:00 p.m., the complainant told police that her daughter disclosed she had been sexually assaulted at school by two males who are not students at the institution.

The victim reported that around 3:00 p.m., while waiting for transportation, she was led by a fellow female student to a classroom. Once inside, she alleged that two males, described as wearing white shirts and black pants, engaged in sexual intercourse with her.

The matter is under active investigation by the Sexual Offences Unit of the Central Investigation Department. The case is under active investigation by the Sexual Offences Unit of the Central Investigation Department.