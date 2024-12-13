115 new officers join the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – After six months of intensive training, 115 Trainee Correctional Officers officially joined the ranks of the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDOCS) on Friday afternoon.

The passing-out ceremony, held at the BDCS compound, was conducted under the theme “Building on the Legacy: Steadily Advancing Towards Corrections.”

During the ceremony, Commissioner Doan Cleare addressed the new officers, urging them to carry out their duties with integrity and resist the temptations that may come with the job.