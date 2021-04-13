11 Haitians charged after Abaco Farm raid

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes charged 11 Haitian nationals in Magistrate’s Court #8 for various immigration offenses yesterday.

Nine men and two women were arrested during an operation conducted in Abaco last week Thursday, April 8.

The operation was conducted by the Bahamas Immigration Department, the Royal Bahamas Police Force and Defence Force and Ministry of Public Works.

According to the Immigration Department, Jack Pierre, Claude Calixte, Joseph Jean Baptiste, Nicla Petithomme, Lucien Francis Delia, Kasandra Felix and Estafanise Jean pleaded guilty to illegal landing and were subsequently convicted.

They were fined $300 each or in default of payment serve 12 months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDOCS), the department’s statement read.

“Richardson Jean was also charged with illegal landing and [pleaded] not guilty. He was remanded to BDOCS until trial,” it continued.

“Livens Marc Ernst-Sy Salomon, Ifraide Esteve and Jean Rouzier Louis all [pleaded] guilty to overstaying and were subsequently convicted. Respectively, they were fined $1,800 or in default of payment serve 15 months at BDOCS, $1,300 or in default of payment serve 12 months at BDOCS, and $1,200 or in default of payment serve 12 months at BDOCS.

“Upon payment of fines or custodial sentences, they were ordered to be turned over to the Bahamas Immigration Department for deportation.”

The statement added: “The public is reminded that we are committed to carrying out the mandates of our agency to combat illegal migration, by establishing effective border control management to ensure compliance with the Statue Laws of our country. We further wish to remind members of the public that it is a criminal offence punishable by law to harbor illegal migrants in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.”