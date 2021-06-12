$100,000 injected into national Covid-19 vaccination programme by CIBC FirstCaribbean

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The government’s purchase and the continued rollout of COVID-19 vaccines across The Bahamas has received a financial shot in the arm from CIBC FirstCaribbean.

Besides purchasing power and vaccine distribution, the $100,000 donation will also strengthen the Ministry of Health’s ability to inform the public about the importance of vaccines, the coronavirus, and how everyone can support The Bahamas’ return to normalcy.

Dr Jacqui Bend, CIBC FirstCaribbean’s new Managing Director, was delighted to announce the bank’s latest injection into the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We know that vaccination remains one of the key weapons in the fight against the virus, and the bank is pleased to assist the government and public health officials in ensuring that as many Bahamians and residents as possible have access to the vaccine,” she said.

The $100,000 donation, which was made through the bank’s charitable arm, the FirstCaribbean International ComTrust Foundation, comes as the government aims to have 80-90% of the country’s adult population vaccinated to bolster the immunity of The Bahamas overall.

Minister of Health Renward Wells, who accepted the donation on the government’s behalf, stressed that limiting the spread of the virus is fundamental to us all as we continue the charge against COVID-19.

“As the road we take for a return to normalcy, it is encouraging to know that CIBC FirstCaribbean values the immunization programme and continues to advocate for the health and protection of our frontline healthcare workers.

“We thank you for your continued commitment to bolstering and supporting the community of which you are an integral part,” he said.

Dr. Bend added: “We want to express our thanks and gratitude to those brave men and women working on the frontlines to stem the spread of the disease and who are now ensuring the smooth rollout of the vaccination programme.

“I also take this opportunity to praise employees of CIBC FirstCaribbean, many of whom remain on the frontlines as well, ensuring that clients continue to have access to banking services, even under very difficult circumstances. A number of persons, families, communities, and of course, the opening of our economy, rests on our country being fully vaccinated, or at least reaching herd immunity.”

This latest donation by CIBC FirstCaribbean marks the bank’s second major donation to the COVID-19 fight. Last May, the bank locally purchased $25,000 worth of face shields to protect doctors, nurses, and many other medical professionals as they battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bahamas was one of ten countries across the region that received a major financial boost to their COVID-19 vaccination programme from CIBC FirstCaribbean. Other countries included Antigua, Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, Jamaica, St. Kitts, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Trinidad and Tobago.