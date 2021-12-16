$10,000 donation strengthens hunger relief efforts

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — As families mull over Christmas Day menus, share recipes and make shopping lists, it’s “business” as usual for the Bahamas Red Cross Society volunteers who, regardless of the season, daily source, prepare, package and personally deliver nutritious meals to the elderly, the shut-in and the disabled and underprivileged.

This year, CIBC FirstCaribbean is continuing its commitment to support the Bahamas Red Cross Society’s hunger relief efforts by donating $10,000 to the Meals on Wheels programme.

This comes as the bank, for the second Christmas in a row, decided to donate a percentage of funding allocated to staff Christmas parties to a charitable organization that helps to alleviate the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alicia Pinder, the Bahamas Red Cross Society’s director general, said: “Once we identify the immediate needs, we do our best to support the persons who call on us.

“Be assured that this donation will go a long way in supporting our Meals on Wheels, monthly and Christmas Parcel Programme.

“Many thanks to the CIBC FirstCaribbean family who once again donated funds to us in lieu of their annual Christmas party.”

The Bahamas Red Cross Society’s Meals on Wheels initiative directly combats the food insecurity faced by vulnerable individuals and families who are sometimes also met with health and financial challenges.

The parcel/voucher programme is designed for individuals who can prepare their own meals but are in need.

Dr Jacqui Bend, CIBC FirstCaribbean’s managing director, said: “With nearly 2,000 individuals being supported by the Meals on Wheels program on a weekly basis, CIBC FirstCaribbean commends the Bahamas Red Cross Society for their perseverance in the fight against hunger.”

She added: “During the holiday season especially, families should rest assured that they will have a hot meal.

“The work of the Bahamas Red Cross Society personifies the real meaning of Christmas, and we thank them for spreading Christmas cheer beyond the holiday season with their year-round food assistance initiative, Meals on Wheels.