10 people arrested for possession of firearms, ammunition, suspected drugs and counterfeit currency

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – An intelligence-led operation conducted by the police and officers from the Royal Bahamas Defence Force on Thursday April 18, 2024, resulted in the arrest of 10 adults and the confiscation of the firearms, ammunition, suspected drugs and counterfeit currency.

Authorities confirmed Friday morning that the Operation Eagle Claw led to the discovery of over 32 pounds of suspected marijuana worth an estimated $32,500.00. Officers also reportedly confiscated three high-powered weapons, one handgun and more than 290 rounds of assorted ammunition.

Officers from the Central Intelligence Branch, Operation Cease Fire, the Drug Enforcement,

and K-9 Units and the Mobile Division executed multiple search warrants at several residences

throughout New Providence, which resulted in the seizure of the illegal items and the arrest of nine males and one female for possession of dangerous drugs with the intent to supply, possession of firearms and ammunition, and possession of counterfeit currency.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF), via a press release issued Friday morning said, it remains relentless in its efforts to reducing and preventing criminal activity, with the ultimate goal of fostering safer communities.