$10 million investment in new restaurant on Paradise Island

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — One of Chicago’s premier restaurants celebrating Latin cuisine is launching its second location on Paradise Island, which according to its principals will involve a $10 million investment and create some 120 jobs for Bahamians.

Carnivale broke ground yesterday on its 15,000-square-foot mix of indoor and outdoor spaces at Paradise Landing, the marina community developed by Sterling Global. According to co-owner Bill Marovitz, construction is set to begin next week, with an opening slated for Spring 2024.

“I’ve been coming here forever. I love the people and I love the ambiance,” said Marovitz.

“I think we will have as good a food as anyone on the island and easily the best ambiance along with great service, great music, energy and excitement. I think it’s going to be a great addition to the island.”

He added: “We’re not coming in thinking we have all the answers. We want to be open to what Bahamians like. That means sourcing our produce and featuring Bahamian artists. We are going to employ about 120 people and we’re spending $10 million.

“We want to be apart of the island and culture. We want to give people a reason to come over the bridge.”

Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper proclaimed that such developments are great for the country’s tourism sector.

“This is a business that is well established and we look forward to the brand becoming a part of the local environment,” said Cooper, adding that Paradise Landing is the ideal location for Carnivale’s first expansion outside of the US.

Carnivale is working towards the opening of a third restaurant in Miami.

Khaalis Rolle, President of Sterling Global Advisory Services and a former Minister of State for Investments, said the addition of the unique new restaurant to Hurricane Hole Superyacht Marina and Paradise Landing will provide another boost to the local economy and job market.

“We’re excited to welcome Carnivale Bahamas to our upscale and rapidly growing neighborhood on Paradise Landing,” he said. “It’s another example of a Sterling Global project in The Bahamas that backs up our commitment to being a responsible developer while helping to grow the country in a positive way.”

According to co-owner Jerry Cataldo, patrons can expect an impressive “wow factor” with every visit, in addition to delicious food that will span cultures and include everything from twists on Latin flavors to Bahamian stone crabs.

Carnivale Bahamas will be operated by Hostmark Hospitality Group.