10 illegal structures taken down in Abaco

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Works & Family Island Affairs Minister Clay Sweeting revealed that ten illegal structures were demolished by the government in Abaco last week.

A special task force gave other residents residing in shanty towns notice to vacate and have the structures removed within 28 days or face demolition.

A similar exercise was undertaken in New Province in several communities earlier this year and according to Sweeting, this is expected to continue.

Residents in these communities who need assistance are asked to contact the Social Services department.

Concerns about homelessness have surfaced since the government initiated the exercise to rid the country of shanty towns. However, officials have said that the process will be conducted humanely and assistance is available if needed.