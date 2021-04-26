10 foreign nationals charged with immigration offenses

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — One Dominican, one Jamaican and eight Haitian nationals were recently brought before the courts on New Providence and Grand Bahama by the Department of Immigration.

On Thursday, April 22, Yonaidi Melendez Castillo of the Dominican Republic appeared before Magistrate Jeanine Weech-Gomez in the Magistrate’s Court #7 and pleaded guilty to overstaying. She was subsequently ordered to be turned over to the Department of Immigration for deportation at the expense of her employers.

On Friday, April 23, Celibon Cedie, Lens Petit and Jeff Dutrevil, all of Haiti, appeared before Magistrate Samuel McKinney in the Magistrates’ Court #1 and all pleaded guilty to overstaying.

Cedie was fined $1,500, or in default of payment serve three months at Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDOCS). Petit and Dutrevil were fined $1,000 each or three months at BDOCS in default of payment.

Idelene Victor, Brave Lovensky, Jean Louis and Aleus Prrevelar of Haiti appeared before Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans in the Magistrate’s Court #6 and pleaded guilty to illegal landing. They were all sentenced to two months at BDOCS.

Orlanda Standford Brown of Clarendon, Jamaica, pleaded guilty to possession of a forged immigration stamp and overstaying. He was convicted on both counts and sentenced to serve six months at BDOCS for count one; and fined $1,000 or in default of payment serve three months at BDOCS for count two.

Over on Grand Bahama, the Department of Immigration’s Prosecution Unit, Grand Bahama District, brought Haitian national Monique Pierre before Magistrate Debbye Ferguson to answer to charges of overstaying.

Pierre pleaded guilty and was fined $2,000, or in default of payment serve two years at BDOCS.

For those charged on New Providence, the Department of Immigration noted: “Upon payment of fines or completion of custodial sentences, they were ordered to be turned over to the Department of Immigration for deportation.

“These arrests were results of operations conducted on New Providence 16th to 21st April by the Bahamas Immigration Department, Enforcement Unit.

“The public is reminded that overstaying is a punishable offense in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas. If a visitor wishes to remain in the country beyond the period granted, they can apply for a Visitor’s Extension before the time granted expires and is subject to the discretion of the Department of Immigration.”