$1.2M Suspected cocaine bust at Freeport Container Port

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – A joint effort between the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) and law enforcement agencies from the United States led to a significant drug bust at the Freeport Container Port on Saturday April 20th, 2024; the Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander revealed that officials confiscated $1.2 million dollars worth of suspected cocaine.

The commissioner’s comments came during a press briefing held at the RBPF Headquarters on Monday morning.

The intelligence led operation reportedly yielded 205 pounds of suspected cocaine which was found inside of a container at the Freeport Container Port early Saturday morning, according to police.

